FOREX-Dollar little changed awaiting G20 trade news

* Dollar little changed ahead of G20 meeting

* Euro on track for best month in 17 months

By OLGA COTAGA and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar treaded water onFriday ahead of a meeting between the United States and China atthe Group of 20 summit in Japan, shaking off light pressure fromU.S. economic data that did nothing to derail speculation abouta July interest rate cut.

The core U.S. personal consumption expenditure price indexrose 0.2% in May, as expected, reinforcing investor expectationsthat the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 25 basispoints at the next meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1E9

As result, the dollar reaction to the data was limited andthe euro was trading late in the day at $1.1372EUR= , 0.04%firmer against the greenback on the day.

"In the big themes today, the data doesn't change the Julycut," said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at SocieteGenerale.

The euro was on track for its biggest monthly gain sinceFebruary 2018 on the back of broad-based dollar weakness,although it was off 0.9% for the first half of the year.

It remains unclear whether U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping will agree on a truce when theymeet at the G20, or escalate their trade conflict further,leaving investors unsure about how to trade the dollar.

Still, markets are hoping that a meeting between the leadersof the two largest economies will bring progress on trade,despite fraught negotiations.

"I'm personally quite pessimistic on any deal being made,"said Jordan Rochester, G10 forex strategist at Nomura.

However, any falls in the dollar are unlikely to becomesustained and so "the euro at $1.14 is a sell," Rochester said.

While inflation expectations in the United States and Europehave declined in recent weeks, as measured by forward-startingswaps, U.S. gauges have stabilised after the Fed opened the doorto rate cuts last week.

In comparison, policy interest rates in Europe are alreadyin negative territory and Europe's most widely watched measureof inflation expectations - the five-year forward rate - hasstarted declining again.

"The elbow-room for the ECB to ease policy is far morelimited than the (U.S.) Fed and that is weighing on the euro,"said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the U.S. currencyagainst six of its peers, was at 96.15, little changed on theweek.

The dollar traded at 107.76 yenJPY= , little changed onthe day but on course for a 0.4% gain this week as the greenbackmounted a recovery from a five-month low of 106.77 yen reachedon Tuesday.

Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (1901 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Close Change

Previous

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1372$1.1368 +0.04% -0.85% +1.1393 +1.1352 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.7600 107.7800 -0.02% -2.27% +107.900 +107.570

0 0 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.56 122.54 +0.02% -2.89% +122.780 +122.290

0 0 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9753 0.9763 -0.10% -0.62% +0.9773 +0.9740 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2698 1.2675 +0.18% -0.46% +1.2733 +1.2664 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3083 1.3095 -0.09% -4.06% +1.3102 +1.3059 Australian/Dollar AUD= 0.7018 0.7008 +0.14% -0.44% +0.7019 +0.6999 Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1093 1.1103 -0.09% -1.43% +1.1123 +1.1083 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8954 0.8970 -0.18% -0.33% +0.8992 +0.8941 NZ Dollar/Dollar NZD= 0.6713 0.6698 +0.22% -0.06% +0.6720 +0.6691 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5285 8.5124 +0.19% -1.28% +8.5434 +8.5050 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.7007 9.6798 +0.22% -2.07% +9.7192 +9.6742 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.2818 9.2757 +0.07% +3.55% +9.3040 +9.2552 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5560 10.5484 +0.07% +2.84% +10.5853 +10.5390

