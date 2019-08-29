FOREX-Dollar lifted by U.S.-China trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was strongerThursday as news that Washington and Beijing were discussingrenewing their negotiations in September eased anxieties aboutthe ongoing trade war.

A bid for riskier assets sent safe-havens such as theJapanese yen JPY= and Swiss franc CHF= lower and U.S.Treasury bond yields higher. The dollar index .DXY , whichmeasures the currency against a basket of six rivals, has heldup despite a dramatic escalation in tariffs last week and waslast up 0.28% to 98.488.

Against the euro EUR= , the dollar was 0.23% stronger to$1.1053, nearing a one-month high.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last Friday he would placean additional duty of 5% on about $550 billion of targetedChinese goods. The move came hours after China had unveiled newtariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. China thus far hasnot said it will retaliate against Trump's new tariffs.

"It looks like it's headed toward a quiet lack of agreement,as opposed to Twitter wars. With that quiet lack of agreement,it is probably enough to allow emerging currencies to stabilize,as well as some of the commodity currencies like CAD andAussie," said Gregory Anderson, global head of foreign exchangestrategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Against the greenback JPY= , the yen was 0.49% weaker at106.63, but was on track for a 2% rise against the dollar forthe month of August.

The dollar was little moved by news that the U.S. economyslowed slightly more than expected in the second quarter,despite the strongest growth in consumer spending in 4-1/2years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0DT

"The numbers were pretty close to on the screws, so in themajor exchange rates we didn't see much of a reaction," Andersonsaid.

Sterling remained in the spotlight after Prime MinisterBoris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament raised the odds of ano-deal Brexit. GBP/ The British currency GBP= edged 0.23%lower to $1.2181, approaching a January 2017 low of $1.2015.

"Brexit is a big deal. We've got a big week next week onthat issue. And I think that increasingly it will be the factorthat drives markets, as opposed to U.S.-China trade spatheadlines," said Anderson.