FOREX-Dollar is buoyed by declining bets on big Fed rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar regains composure as markets reprice chance of Fedeasing

* Traders await Fed Powell's congressional testimony

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near athree-week high against its peers on Tuesday, as investors paredbets on aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts ahead of the FederalReserve chairman's testimony to Congress on the economy.

Sterling was pinned near a six-month low versus the dollaron speculation the Bank of England will soon join other majorcentral banks in easing monetary policy in response to growingworries about the global economy and Britain's exit from theEuropean Union.

Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments in two-day testimony toCongress beginning on Wednesday will be watched to determinewhether traders will continue to reduce bets for deep interestrate cuts, which could help the dollar continue its reboundagainst major currencies.

"There were simply too may dollar shorts built up beforePowell's testimony," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchangestrategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Now people are really starting to question why there wereexpectations for a 50 basis point cut. People who sold thedollar around 107 yen are starting to suffer."

The dollar index .DXY versus a basket of six majorcurrencies was little changed at 97.366 on Tuesday, which wasclose to a three-week high of 97.443 hit on Friday.

The greenback briefly rose to a six-week high of 108.90 yenJPY=EBS on Tuesday before settling at 108.68 yen, littlechanged on the day.

Investors will closely analyse Powell's comments when hedelivers his semi-annual monetary report before Congress togauge how far the U.S. central bank will lower interest rates.

A sharp rebound in U.S. job growth in June reducedexpectations that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basispoints when it meets at the end of July.

A week ago, the market forecast an 80.1% chance of a25-basis-point cut, and a 19.9% chance of a 50-basis-point cut,according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The chances are now97.5% and 2.5%, respectively. FEDWATCH

"The dollar is bouncing back, so there are some downsiderisks for the euro and cable," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chiefcurrency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"There is a risk the Fed will not be as dovish as peoplethought. Central banks ahead of the curve in this cycle areAustralia and New Zealand. The Fed is following, but theEuropean Central Bank and the Bank of England are laggards."

The British pound was last quoted at $1.2515, withinstriking distance of $1.2481, its lowest since the "flash crash"on Jan. 3 when the pound dropped to $1.2409.

Data on UK gross domestic product and industrial output aredue Wednesday, while the Bank of England will release itsfinancial stability report on Thursday, which could help tradersgauge whether the BoE will take a more dovish view of theeconomy.

Last week BoE Governor Mark Carney said a global trade warand a no-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain's economy,which might need more help to cope with a downturn. Thatprompted investors to increase their bets on a BoE interest ratecut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL

The euro EUR=EBS traded at $1.1210, near a three-week lowof $1.1207.

The Turkish lira was steady in Asia after weakening sharplyfollowing President Tayyip Erdogan's dismissal over the weekendof the central bank governor, sparking worries about the bank'sindependence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

The lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 tothe dollar TRYTOM=D3 and was last quoted at 5.7355. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))