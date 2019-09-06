FOREX-Dollar index slips on mixed U.S. August payrolls data

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar turned slightlylower against a basket of currencies on Friday as the governmentsaid U.S. employers added fewer workers than expected in Augustwhile average hourly wages grew a bit more strongly thanforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3
At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), an index that tracks the greenbackagainst six major currencies .DXY was 0.12% lower at 98.298,holding above a one-week low of 98.085 reached on Thursday.