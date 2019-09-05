FOREX-Dollar index holds losses after ADP U.S. August jobs data

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlierlosses versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as payrollprocessor ADP said U.S. private hiring came in stronger thanexpected in August, while it revised lower its job reading forJuly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YO200
At 8:23 a.m. (1223 GMT), an index that tracks the greenbackagainst the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was down 0.27% at 98.185. It touched a one-week low of98.14 earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong) ((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6313; ReutersMessaging: richard.leong.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net;Twitter @RichardLeong2))