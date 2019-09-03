FOREX-Dollar index holds gains as ISM U.S. factory index falls

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earliergains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a privateindustry index fell in August, signaling the U.S. manufacturingsector contracted for the first time since 2016 amid U.S.-Chinatrade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A02P
At 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT), an index that tracks the euro,yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was 0.33% at99.245. It touched 99.370 earlier Tuesday, which was its highestlevel since May 2017. (Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6313; ReutersMessaging: richard.leong.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net;Twitter @RichardLeong2))