FOREX-Dollar inches up as recession fears persist

Shutterstock photo





(Recasts, new throughout)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday,but the moves were small and range-bound as a deepeninginversion of the U.S. yield curve stoked investor anxiety abouta recession just days before U.S. and Chinese retaliatorytariffs on each other's imports are set to go into effect.

Two-year U.S. government bond yields US2YT=RR rose furtherabove 10-year yields US10YT=RR to a spread as low as minus 6.5basis points US2US10=TWEB . The spread, which signals comingrecession when it falls below zero, was last at minus 3.7 basispoints. Investors are worried the U.S.-China trade war could tipthe world into an economic slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O1C2

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesdayreaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans to impose anadditional 5% tariff on a list of $300 billion of Chineseimports starting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0JM

The safe-haven yen stood at 106.07 per dollar JPY= , 0.32%weaker on the day, but nevertheless close to its 2-1/2-year highof 104.44 hit on Monday.

Much of the decline in dollar/yen since last week is due toinvestors becoming more risk-averse, said Adam Cole, currencystrategist at RBC Capital Markets. The dollar bid on Wednesday,however, was unlikely to be the result of a risk-off move.

"We continue to believe that any reversal in recent risk-offprice action is likely to be an occasion to get out of longpositions in risky assets and to add exposure to defensivetrades from more attractive levels. We therefore caution againstentering pro-risk trades for the time being," wrote analysts atCredit Suisse.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against abasket of six currencies, rose 0.25% to 98.248 .DXY . TheChinese yuan edged lower to 7.169 CNH= in offshore markets,not far from the record low of 7.186 it touched on Monday.

Elsewhere, sterling slumped as much as 1% against the euroand the dollar on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move tolimit parliament's opportunity to derail his Brexit plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

The prime minister will formally open parliament on Oct. 14,effectively shutting Westminster for around a month inSeptember, which reduces the time in which lawmakers could tryto block a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last down 0.62% at $1.2211GBP= and 0.55%lower versus the euro at 90.70 penceEURGBP= .

The euro was slightly weaker against the dollar EUR= , down0.12% at $1.1077, little helped by the news that Italy's 5-StarMovement and the opposition Democratic Party would try to form acoalition, averting a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1JZ

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets