FOREX-Dollar in holding pattern ahead of Fed speech, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments

* Traders look to Powell's comments for policy clues

* Futures show strong expectations for Fed rate cuts

* New Zealand dollar jumps after RBNZ Orr

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady in Asia onFriday on expectations U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell would stick with his message that the central bank hasnot entered a prolonged monetary easing cycle.

Powell gives a highly-awaited speech later Friday at ameeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, but doubts haveemerged after two Fed officials said they saw no reason to cutinterest rates again without new signs of economic weakness.

In Asian currency markets, the New Zealand dollar jumpedafter the Pacific nation's central bank chief said he was"pleased" with where interest rates were at, hosing downexpectations of more immediate rate cuts after this month'saggressive easing.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by globalcentral banks' shift to much more accommodative policy settingsas economic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meetingin September are still very high, according to interest ratefutures, but the currency market is likely to react if the toneof Powell's comments do not match these dovish expectations.

"The rates market is well ahead of the Fed in pricing inaggressive rate cuts, but Powell may not be as dovish as themarket is pricing in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currencystrategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Powell will keep the option of rate cuts on the table, butwon't lean too strongly in that direction. This would besupportive for the dollar."

The dollar was little changed at 106.48 yenJPY=EBS onFriday. The dollar fell 0.2% versus the yen on Thursdayfollowing slightly weak data on the U.S. manufacturing sector.

For the week, the greenback was on course for a 0.1% gainversus the yen.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was little changed at 98.170.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.4% to $0.6391 and0.4% to 68.06 yenNZDJPY= . Reserve Bank of New ZealandGovernor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg TV he can afford to wait onmonetary policy after stunning investors earlier this month witha sharp 50-basis-point rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B01M

In the United States, Philadelphia Federal Reserve BankPresident Patrick Harker and Kansas City Federal Reserve BankPresident Esther George both said on Thursday they saw noimmediate need to cut rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

Powell is likely to acknowledge later Friday that falloutfrom the U.S.-China trade war may worsen a global economicslowdown and ultimately make more U.S. rate cuts necessary. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2591C7

But he is expected also to try to ensure he is not seen asbowing before repeated attacks from President Donald Trump fornot easing policy further.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 91%probability of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting,according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. In July the Fed cutrates for the first time in a decade to 2.00%-2.25%.

The dollar edged to a three-week high of 0.9846 Swiss francCHF=EBS on Friday.

The greenback was on course for a 0.7% gain against thesafe-haven Swiss franc this week in a tentative sign of animprovement in risk sentiment.