FOREX-Dollar hovers at three-week high as bets for deep U.S. rate cut fade

* Traders shift focus to Fed's Powell two-day testimony

* Markets reprice chance of big Fed cut after jobs data

* Turkey's lira plunges after dismissal of cenbank governor

* Sterling falls toward $1.25, close to six-month low

* GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2019: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Monday, hovering at a three-weekhigh, as it held onto gains after news of a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobsin June scaled back traders' expectations of a sharp Federal Reserve rate cut at the endof July.

Traders await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before Congress, whichstarts on Tuesday for clues about a rate decrease. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

"Foreign-exchange markets started the week on a quiet note, with currencies tradingin tight ranges, as traders shifted their focus from Friday's strong U.S. payrolls datato testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell," said Ellis Phifer, seniormarket strategist at Raymond James.

Among emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira fell steeply after PresidentTayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor, sparking worries about the bank'sindependence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June, rising the most in five months, the LaborDepartment said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The solid job gain slashed expectations of a 50 basis-point rate cut at the Fed'sJuly 30-31 policy meeting, although modest wage gains and other data showing the U.S.economy was losing steam point to a quarter-point rate cut.

"We do expect a July rate cut," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oandain Toronto. "The data have been mixed. They're not terrible. They're not great."

In late U.S. trading, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.07% at 97.357, which wasclose to a three-week high of 97.443 hit on Friday.

The greenback's rebound follows a period of weakness as mounting expectations forFed rate cuts weighed.

The dollar strengthened 0.18% to 108.675 yenJPY=EBS after hitting 108.73, whichwas the highest since June 11.

The euro EUR=EBS was marginally lower at $1.1215 after hitting $1.1208EUR=EBS on Friday, which was the lowest since Jan. 3.

The common currency has been under pressure from dollar strength and weakness in theGerman industrial sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2463EI

The British pound, which hit a six-month low below $1.25 on Friday after pooreconomic data and on heightened expectations that the Bank of England will cut interestrates in 2020, fell 0.15% to $1.2516GBP=D3 . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2462LG

Turkey's lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 to the dollar TRYTOM=D3 and was last down 1.91% at 5.742 after Erdogan dismissed the central bankGovernor Murat Cetinkaya.

In a written statement on Saturday, new governor Murat Uysal, Cetinkaya's deputy,said he would implement monetary policy instruments independently with a focus onachieving and maintaining the primary objective of price stability. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24702E

Currency bid prices at 1440 EDT (1840 GMT): Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1214$1.1224 -0.09% -2.22% +1.1234 +1.1208 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.6700 108.4500 +0.20% -1.44% +108.7200 +108.2900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.86 121.75 +0.09% -3.45% +121.9300 +121.5200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9935 0.9915 +0.20% +1.23% +0.9946 +0.9900 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2516 1.2523 -0.06% -1.89% +1.2539 +1.2501 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3086 1.3075 +0.08% -4.04% +1.3099 +1.3049 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6972 0.6979 -0.10% -1.09% +0.6994 +0.6968 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1144 1.1134 +0.09% -0.98% +1.1152 +1.1114 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8959 0.8958 +0.01% -0.28% +0.8973 +0.8955 NZ NZD= 0.6628 0.6627 +0.02% -1.33% +0.6652 +0.6623 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6410 8.6177 +0.27% +0.03% +8.6457 +8.6007 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6909 9.6732 +0.18% -2.17% +9.6930 +9.6603 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4584 9.4412 -0.01% +5.52% +9.4654 +9.4222 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6068 10.6077 -0.01% +3.34% +10.6150 +10.5830

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y3UHTf ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

