FOREX-Dollar hovers at 3-week high on reduced bets for deep U.S. rate cut

* Traders shift focus to Fed's Powell 2-day testimony

* Markets reprice chance of big Fed cut after jobs data

* Turkey's lira plunges after dismissal of cenbank governor

* Sterling falls toward $1.25, close to six-month low

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Monday,hovering at a three-week high, as it held on to gains after newsof a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobs in June scaledback traders' expectations of a sharp Federal Reserve rate cutat the end of July.

Traders await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimonybefore Congress, which starts on Tuesday for clues about a ratedecrease.

"Foreign-exchange markets started the week on a quiet note,with currencies trading in tight ranges, as traders shiftedtheir focus from Friday's strong U.S. payrolls data to testimonyfrom Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell," said Ellis Phifer,senior market strategist at Raymond James.

Among emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira fellsteeply after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the centralbank governor, sparking worries about the bank's independence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June, rising the most infive months, the Labor Department said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The solid job gain slashed expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut at the Fed's July 30-31 policy meeting, althoughmodest wage gains and other data showing the U.S. economy waslosing steam point to a quarter point rate cut.

At 11:34 a.m. (1534 GMT), the dollar index .DXY was up0.08% at 97.359, which was close to a 3-week high of 97.443 hiton Friday.

The greenback's rebound follows a period of weakness asmounting expectations for Fed rate cuts weighed.

The dollar strengthened 0.18% to 108.67 yenJPY=EBS afterhitting 108.73, which was the highest since June 11.

The euro EUR=EBS was marginally lower at $1.1214 afterhitting $1.1208EUR=EBS on Friday.

The common currency has been under pressure from dollarstrength and weakness in the German industrial sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2463EI

The British pound, which hit a six-month low below $1.25 onFriday after poor economic data and on heightened expectationsthat the Bank of England will cut interest rates in 2020, fell 0.22% to $1.2508GBP=D3 . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2462LG

Turkey's lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245to the dollar TRYTOM=D3 and was last down 1.59% at 5.724.

"Some naive market participants might still hope that thenew central bank governor will come across as being independentin a statement announced for this week and at least does not cutinterest rates right away," Commerzbank analysts said.

"That may be the case but does not change the fact thatmedium term sensible Turkish monetary policy will not bepossible."

In a written statement on Saturday, new governor Murat Uysalsaid he would implement monetary policy instrumentsindependently with a focus on achieving and maintaining theprimary objective of price stability. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24702E========================================================

