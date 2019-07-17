FOREX-Dollar holds steady, pound hits 27-month low

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar overvalued; euro, yen, yuan in line - IMF

* Fed's Beige Book on tap as traders expect U.S. rate cut

* Sterling slips to new 27-month low vs dollar

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changedagainst most major currencies on Wednesday, pausing after priorday's gains tied to stronger-than-forecast retail sales data,while the pound fell to 27-month lows versus the greenback onjitters about a no-deal Brexit.

The euro hit a one-week low against the dollar and towardsthe lower end of this year's trading range, weighed down byexpectations of easing from the European Central Bank andinvestors' preference for the higher-yielding U.S. currency.

"It's been a quiet midweek night of trade in FX with majorholding steady around key levels after selling off against thedollar yesterday," Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FXstrategy at BK Asset Management wrote in a research note.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.1200 earlier Wednesday beforeclawing back up 0.06% to $1.1219.

The dollar JPY=EBS was little changed at 108.19 yen.

The pound GBP=D3 fell to a fresh 27-month low of $1.2382before rebounding to $1.2429. It also hit a fresh six-month lowagainst the euro at 90.51 penceEURGBP=D3 . GBP/

An index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, poundand three other currencies .DXY was down 0.08% at 97.315 aftertouching a one-week high.

The greenback has strengthened since late June in responseto better-than-expected data on U.S. jobs, inflation and retailsales. Its rise has been limited by firming signals from FederalReserve officials of a possible rate decrease perhaps in twoweeks to counter risk from global trade tensions and sluggishprice growth at home.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders fully expect theFed to cut rates at its upcoming policy meeting on July 30-31with a 35% chance for a half-point decrease, CME Group'sFedWatch tool showed.

Fed policy-makers will release an assessment of the economywith its latest Beige Book at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday saidthe greenback was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-termeconomic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and China'syuan were seen as broadly in line with fundamentals. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I02Z

Wednesday's data on euro zone consumer price inflation,which was revised up to 1.3% year-on-year in June, failed toboost the euro. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I25N

ECB board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB was ready to actif necessary to help inflation in the euro zone move towards itsaim of close to but below 2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N24901Y

Nearly two ECB interest rate cuts of 10 basis points arepriced in by money markets for 2019.========================================================

