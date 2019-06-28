FOREX-Dollar holds steady, markets edgy ahead of Trump-Xi talks at G20

Shutterstock photo





* Focus shifts to U.S.-China at G20

* Some optimism on deal to avert trade war escalation

By Stanley White

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar trod water early onFriday as investors awaited a crucial meeting between theleaders of the United States and China at a Group of 20 summitover the weekend for any signs of progress to end their heatedtrade war.

The mood improved the previous day after the South ChinaMorning Post said Washington and Beijing were laying out anagreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on anadditional $300 billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

Negotiations between the world's two largest economies havebeen fraught, so traders and analysts caution that a resolutionat the G20 summit is far from certain. Yet, markets seem to beclinging on to hopes of progress in a meeting between U.S.President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at theG20 in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

Trump is set to hold the much-anticipated trade talks withXi at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday.

"The minimum to keep markets where they're at now is for theUnited States and China to agree to keep talking and buy sometime," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist atSumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

"Markets are doubtful the leaders of (the United States andChina) can reach a full agreement."

The dollar traded at 107.66 yenJPY= , little changed onthe day but on course for a 0.3% gain this week as the greenbackmounted a recovery from a five-month low of 106.77 yen reachedon Tuesday.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the U.S. currencyagainst six of its peers, was at 96.217, unchanged on the week.

The United States and China have already imposed tariffs ofup to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other'sgoods in a dispute about China's trade practices that has lastednearly a year.

The drawn out trade war has slowed global growth and pushedmany central banks toward cutting interest rates to supporttheir economies. Any sign the trade war will come to an endwould be a significant boost for the global economic outlook.

"Market moves show there is less concern about theU.S.-China meeting, but the results of the meeting have to matchthese expectations for the dollar and risk assets to go higher,"said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IGSecurities.

"Anything less than that will lead to a big reaction in theopposite direction."

Highlighting the jitters surrounding G20, spot gold XAU= perked up in Asian trading, rising 0.66% to $1,418.31 per ounce.Some investors consider gold a safe-haven asset that will retainits value better than other assets during times of uncertainty.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 clung onto recent gainsagainst the greenback, trading at $0.7009. The Aussie has risen2.6% since hitting a five-month low of $0.6832 on June 18.

China is the main destination for exports from Australia'svast commodity sector, so the outcome of U.S.-China talks couldgreatly influence the Aussie.

Traders are also focused on a Reserve Bank of AustraliameetingJuly 2, where the central bank is expected to cut ratesby a quarter of a percent to 1.00%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1DW

The euro EUR= last traded at $1.1364, unchanged on theweek. However, analysts say sentiment on the single currencyremains weak due to speculation the European Central Bank willease monetary policy.

Any weakness in June inflation data for the euro zone, setfor release later on Friday, would support the argument formonetary easing. In May, core inflation decelerated sharply. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23B1WD

Sterling held steady at $1.2673, on course for a 0.6% weeklydecline on uncertainty about who will be Britain's next primeminister and on worries about whether the nation would be ableto avoid a no-deal, chaotic exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Stanley WhiteEditing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

