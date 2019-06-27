FOREX-Dollar holds steady, markets edgy ahead of Trump-Xi talks at G20

Shutterstock photo





* Focus shifts to U.S.-China at G20

* Some optimism on deal to avert trade war escalation

By Stanley White

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar trod water early onFriday as investors awaited a crucial meeting between theleaders of the United States and China at a Group of 20 summitover the weekend for any signs of progress to end their heatedtrade war.

The mood improved the previous day after the South ChinaMorning Post said Washington and Beijing were laying out anagreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on anadditional $300 billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

Negotiations between the world's two largest economies havebeen fraught, so traders and analysts caution that a resolutionat the G20 summit is far from certain. Yet, markets seem tocling on to hopes of progress in a meeting between U.S.President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at theG20 in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

That was reflected in an easing of risk aversion as U.S.stocks gained and Treasury yields shifted lower.

Trump is set to hold the much-anticipated trade talks withXi at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday.

"Market moves show there is less concern about theU.S.-China meeting, but the results of the meeting have to matchthese expectations for the dollar and risk assets to go higher,"said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IGSecurities.

"Anything less than that will lead to a big reaction in theopposite direction."

The dollar traded at 107.73 yenJPY= , little changed onthe day but on course for a 0.4% gain this week as the greenbackmounted a recovery from a five-month low of 106.77 yen reachedon Tuesday.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the U.S. currencyagainst six of its peers, was at 96.195, down 0.3% on the week.

The United States and China have already imposed tariffs ofup to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other'sgoods in a dispute about China's trade practices that has lastednearly a year.

The drawn out trade war has slowed global growth and pushedmany central banks toward cutting interest rates to supporttheir economies. Any sign the trade war will come to an endwould be a significant boost for the global economic outlook.

The euro EUR= last traded at $1.1370, unchanged on theweek. However, analysts say sentiment on the single currencyremains weak due to speculation the European Central Bank willease monetary policy.

Any weakness in June inflation data for the euro zone, setfor release later on Friday, would support the argument formonetary easing. In May, core inflation decelerated sharply. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23B1WD

Sterling was unchanged at $1.2670, on course for a 0.6%weekly decline on uncertainty about who will be Britain's nextprime minister and on worries about whether the nation would beable to avoid a no-deal, chaotic exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Stanley WhiteEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

