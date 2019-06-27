FOREX-Dollar holds recent gains as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce

Shutterstock photo





* Media report says U.S., China have agreed to tentativetruce

* Dollar rises as safe havens weaken, yen loses 0.3%

* Euro trades around $1.1365

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held on to gains madein its recovery from recent lows on Thursday on hopes that theUnited States and China will agree to a trade truce before a G20summit this weekend, although investor sentiment remainedfragile.

The two countries have agreed to a tentative truce in theirtrade dispute, Hong Kong'sSouth China Morning Post citedsources as saying, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping's meeting on Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

That supported buying of the dollar, which had weakened inrecent weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates and buying of safe-haven currencies such as theJapanese yen by investors worried about the trade conflict.

A dollar index rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies to96.351 .DXY before steadying at 96.222.

The dollar rose to as high as $1.1347 earlier but was flaton the day at $1.1367EUR=EBS by 1030 GMT.

Euro zone economic sentiment dropped to its lowest point innearly three years in June, European Commission data showed,although the single currency was unmoved. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y24L

"Economic data has continued (and will continue) to take aback seat to G20 headlines, though it's probably the case thatan increase in (June) German CPI inflation was offset by weakereconomic and business confidence surveys in terms of the generalEUR impact this morning," said BMO Capital Markets' EuropeanHead of FX Strategy, Stephen Gallo.

The yen, which had jumped to five-month highs earlier thisweek, fell to 108.16 JPY=EBS but later stabilised around107.87. The Swiss franc was unchanged at 1.1117 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS .

China's offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8802 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS , helping the renminbi back towards a six-week high of6.8370 yuan per dollar touched last week.

The outcome of the Group of 20 summit will likely weigh onthe policy plans of the Fed, which opened the door to possiblerate cuts after last week's meeting as it tries to address anyeconomic damage stemming from the trade conflict.

The Fed also faces pressure from Trump to lower rates at atime when the president has attacked European Central Bank plansto inject more stimulus and possibly ease policy.

"I do not see a good reason for risk-on in this environment,but perhaps that is my biased German perspective. It seemsunlikely to me that in this environment EUR-USD would gathersufficient momentum to test the $1.14 mark again before Osaka,"Commerzbank analysts said in a research note sent to clients.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.2% to $1.2714GBP=D3 afterBoris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britishprime minister, said that the chance of a no-deal Brexit was "amillion-to-one". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X369 (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Larry King and HughLawson) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

