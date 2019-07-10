FOREX-Dollar holds onto gains as investors rein in pricing for big rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar revival continues as Treasury yields rise

* Sterling extends fall on Brexit uncertainty

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar neared a three-weekhigh against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday asinvestors continued to unwind bets on deep U.S. interest ratecuts, pushing Treasury yields higher.

Further gains in the greenback depend on the tone FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell strikes during two days ofCongressional testimony starting later on Wednesday.

Expectations for a 50 basis point (bps) rate cut at a Fedmeeting later this month have evaporated, but investors stillexpect a 25 bps cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutgrowing business fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

The dollar could continue to creep higher if Powell'scomments on the U.S. economy are perceived as neutral or evenslightly hawkish, which would support the argument thatadditional rate cuts will be limited.

Renewed strength in the dollar would be an extra worry forthe British pound, which is stuck near a six-month low due touncertainty over how Britain will avoid a messy no-deal exitfrom the European Union.

"The Fed is headed for a rate cut, but expectationssurrounding the speed and scale of cuts had gotten out of hand,"said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income businesssolutions at SBI Securities in Tokyo.

"Now we're scaling things back. U.S. economic data is not asbad as Europe or other countries. This will support the dollar."

In Asian trading, the index that tracks the greenbackagainst six other major currencies .DXY=USD was at 97.516after touching 97.588 on Tuesday, which was the highest sinceJune 19.

The dollar edged up to 108.990 yenJPY=EBS in Asia, whichwas its strongest level since May 31.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at2.0752%, up from a 2-1/2-year low of 1.9390% reached on July 3.

Stronger-than-expected employment growth in June temperedexpectations that the Fed would opt for aggressive rate cuts ata meeting ending July 31.

The probability of a 25 bps cut was 98.5% on Wednesday, witha 1.5% chance of a 50-point cut. A week earlier, those forecastswere 75% and 25%, respectively. FEDWATCH

Traders will also closely scrutinise the release later onWednesday of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee'sprevious meeting.

"A break in Treasury yields above 2% is a sign the dollarcan continue to rise," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreignexchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"The most important event is Powell's comments. An unwindingof long Treasury positions is pushing up yields and supportingthe dollar."

Sterling GBP=D4 was last quoted at $1.2453 after skiddingto a new six-month low of $1.2439 on Tuesday, with Brexitjitters and growing expectations of a Bank of England rate cutadding to the currency's weakness.

Sentiment for the pound remained weak after data on Tuesdayshowed sales at British retailers rose at their slowest averagepace on record, highlighting trouble in the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N20202P

Data on British gross domestic product and industrial outputare due on Wednesday, while the Bank of England will release itsfinancial stability report on Thursday, which could help tradersgauge whether the BoE will take a more dovish view of theeconomy.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 dipped to $0.69190, thelowest in almost three weeks after Australian consumer sentimentslummed to a two-year low, which could prompt another rate cutfrom the Reserve Bank of Australia and pressure the governmentto offer more fiscal support. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B074

The Aussie was on course for its fifth consecutive day oflosses as investors ponder how far the Australian central bankwill lower rates.

Against the dollar, the euro was steady at $1.1208 afterhitting $1.1194, which was the lowest in nearly three weeks. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))