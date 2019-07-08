FOREX-Dollar holds near 3-week high as bets on sharp U.S. rate cut drop

Shutterstock photo





* Markets reprice chance of big Fed cut after jobs data

* Turkey's lira plunges after dismissal of cenbank governor

* Sterling falls towards $1.25, close to six-month low

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar held near three-weekhighs in early trading on Monday, holding on to its gains afterlast week's strong U.S. jobs data lowered expectations for asharp Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira fell sharply after PresidentTayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor, sparkingworries about the bank's independence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June to 224,000, themost in five months, data showed on Friday, beating economists'consensus estimate of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The solid outcome virtually wipes out chances for a halfpoint Fed rate cut at the end of July, but modest wage gains andother data showing the world's largest economy was losing steamcould still encourage the central bank to cut rates by 25 basispoints.

"We still expect the Fed to deliver a 25 basis point ratecut this month. The underlying trend for employment growth isstill weakening," MUFG analysts wrote in a research note.

"Nevertheless, the US dollar should continue to trade on afirmer footing in the near-term given downside risks from alarger rate cut have diminished."

The dollar index stood at 97.229 .DXY in early Londontrading, below the near 3-week high of 97.443 it hit on Friday.

The greenback's rebound follows a period of weakness asmounting expectations for Fed rate cuts weighed on the currency.

The euro, which dropped to $1.1208EUR=EBS on Friday,traded at $1.1225, unchanged on the day.

The common currency came under pressure on Friday after datashowed that German industrial orders fell far more than expectedin May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LT

Traders' focus quickly shifted to Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell's Congressional testimony, due on Wednesday andThursday, as well as U.S. inflation data out later this week.

The British pound hit a six-month low to the dollar onFriday, after poor economic data and a rise in expectations thatthe Bank of England will cut interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2462LG

It was last quoted at $1.2513GBP=D3 , down 0.2% on theday.

The Turkish lira slid to as low as 5.8245 to the dollar TRYTOM=D3 , its lowest in two weeks, in early Asian trade. Itlast stood at 5.735, down 1.8% on the day.

"Some naive market participants might still hope that thenew central bank governor will come across as being independentin a statement announced for this week and at least does not cutinterest rates right away," Commerzbank analysts said.

"That may be the case but does not change the fact thatmedium term sensible Turkish monetary policy will not bepossible."

In a written statement on Saturday, new governor Murat Uysalsaid he would implement monetary policy instrumentsindependently with a focus on achieving and maintaining theprimary objective of price stability. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24702E

The Japanese currency JPY=EBS strengthened 0.1% to 108.34yen per dollar, above 3-week lows of 108.64 yen.