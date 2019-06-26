FOREX-Dollar holds gains vs yen, jitters prevail ahead of G20

Shutterstock photo





* FX markets jittery on G20-related headlines

* U.S.-China talks at G20 seen having large impact on Fedpolicy

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near aone-week high against the yen on Thursday, propped up by hopesof Sino-U.S. trade talk progress though investors werenonetheless cautious ahead of a meeting between leaders of thetwo powers in Japan in days ahead.

The greenback was little changed at 107.730 yenJPY= ,having risen about 0.6% overnight to 107.850 yen, its highestsince June 20. The U.S. currency was supported by comments fromU.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the trade dealbetween the United States and China is "about 90%" complete.

Mnuchin's comments were later restated to show he was usingthe past tense to describe progress in the U.S.-China talksthough the cautious optimism remained intact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X3SR

"As the yen's moves on the Mnuchin comments show, the marketis likely to react nervously to headlines related to the G20summit," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist atMizuho Securities.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinpingare due to meet at the June 28-29 G20 summit in Osaka. Investorsare focusing on whether the two leaders can pave the way toresolve a trade dispute between the world's two biggesteconomies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W5D6

The potential implications of the Trump-Xi meeting for U.S.monetary policy are huge, Yamamoto at Mizuho Securities said.

"If the two sides agree not to impose more tariffs, the Fedwould no longer need to cut rates," he said. "On the contrary,if the talks point to the imposition of more tariffs, that couldnudge hesitant policymakers towards rate cuts."

The dollar has taken a hit over the past week - it reached asix-month low of 106.780 yen on Tuesday - after the FederalReserve opened the door to possible monetary easing in thecoming months.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was a touch lower at 96.196 after rising modestly theprevious day.

The index had retreated to a three-month low of 95.843 atthe start of the week amid the Fed's easing prospects. But ithas managed to regain some traction after comments this weekfrom central bank officials such as Chair Jerome Powell thattapered aggressive rate cut expectations.

The euro EUR= was steady at $1.1369 after inching up 0.05%on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was on a bullish footing as crude oil'ssurge supported commodity-linked currencies.

The loonie traded at C$1.3124 per dollar CAD=D4 afteradvancing overnight to C$1.3108, its strongest since earlyFebruary.

Oil prices surged as U.S. stockpiles of crude and refinedproducts decreased. O/R

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 traded near a two-month peakof $0.6693 scaled on Wednesday, when the currency bounced afterthe Reserve Bank of New Zealand refrained from lowering rates.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was close to a 2-1/2-weekhigh of $0.6995 brushed the previous day. (Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

