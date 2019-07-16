FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S. retail sales beat forecast in June

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earliergains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showedU.S. retail sales grew more than expected in June, soothingconcerns about consumer spending slowing in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75
At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenbackversus six other currencies .DXY was up 0.37% at 97.291 aftertouching 97.332 earlier, which was its highest in four sessions. (Reporting by Richard Leong) ((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6313; ReutersMessaging: richard.leong.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net;Twitter @RichardLeong2))