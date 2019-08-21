FOREX-Dollar holds gains after Fed minutes temper rate cut expectations

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Thursdayafter minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meetinghosed down some aggressive expectations the central bank wouldembark on a series of deep interest rate cuts.

Asian currencies are expected to trade in tight ranges onThursday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell'sspeech at Jackson Hole on Friday for signs of just how far theU.S. central bank is prepared to lower rates.

His comments are of particular interest after an inversionin the Treasury yield curve highlighted the risk that the U.S.economy may fall into recession. While the Fed's minutestempered some dovish expectations, markets still broadly expectfurther rate cuts as growth slows.

"Yields are supportive of the dollar for now, but this maynot last after Powell's speech," said Junichi Ishikawa, seniorforeign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"Additional rate cuts are thoroughly priced in. If Powellsounds slightly hawkish, stocks could sell off, which would hurtthe dollar against safe-haven currencies like the yen."

At the Fed's last meeting in July, the U.S. central bank cutinterest rates for the first time in a decade to 2.00-2.25%. TheFed next meets Sept. 17-18.

The dollar held steady at 107.79 yenJPY=EBS following a0.36% gain on Wednesday, its biggest since Aug. 13.

Against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS , the dollar traded at0.9822, close to a two-week high of 0.9831.

Fed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cutinterest rates last month but were united in wanting to signalthey were not on a preset path to more cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

However, this message is not likely to sit well with U.S.President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly bashed Powell for notcutting interest rates more aggressively.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields < US10YT=RR> gained afterthe minutes, but interest rate futures are pricing in a 100%probability of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, a 75%chance of an additional cut in October, and a 48% likelihood ofanother cut in December, the CME's FedWatch tool shows.

The Fed and other central banks are cutting interest ratesto contain a global economic slowdown caused by a prolongedtrade war between the United States and China.

Sterling traded a tad lower at 91.89 pence per euro EURGBP= , on course for its second day of losses, asuncertainty about Britain's divorce from the European Unionweighed on the pound.

Against the greenback, sterling GBP=D3 was little changedat $1.2132.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday therewould be no renegotiation of the terms for Britain's exit fromthe EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to meet Macronin Paris on Thursday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel challengedBritain to come up with alternatives to the Irish borderbackstop within 30 days after meeting Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson, who won the premiership a month ago, is betting thethreat of "no-deal" Brexit turmoil will convince Merkel andMacron that the EU should do a last-minute deal to remove theIrish backstop.