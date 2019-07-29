FOREX-Dollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-mth low

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* Sterling hits 28-month low on no-deal Brexit worries

* GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held near atwo-month high on Monday ahead of what is expected to be thefirst U.S. interest rate cut since the financial crisis, whilethe rising risk that Britain will exit the European Unionwithout a deal knocked the pound to a 28-month low.

The Federal Reserve is forecast to cut interest rates onWednesday by 25 basis points. The move would be a so-calledinsurance cut to protect the U.S. economy from globaluncertainties and trade pressures, in contrast to cuts bycountries facing more imminent risks.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.02% in afternoon trade at98.027. Better-than-expected U.S. GDP data published on Fridayhad buoyed the index against rivals; the greenback retainedthose gains on Monday, hitting a fresh two-month top. But someof that move was retraced as traders refrained from placing bigbets ahead of the Fed decision.

"It is quiet as the market is waiting for the Fed. Thedollar is generally well-supported. It seems like the market isexpecting the Fed to struggle to be very dovish relative toexpectations," said Daniel Katzive, head of foreign exchangestrategy for North America at BNP Paribas.

Despite Friday's strong economic growth figures, "themarkets are still pricing in very dovish guidance, with about 75basis points in rate cuts projected this year. Hence, therecould be sore disappointment if the Fed doesn't fully deliver,"wrote analysts at Action Economics.

"This could, with the ECB gearing up for a rate cut inSeptember, keep the dollar underpinned, and maintain EUR-USD'sdownward directional bias."

The euro was modestly higher at $1.115EUR= after hittingThursday's bottom of $1.110, its lowest since May 2017.

Also on Monday, the British pound GBP= fell more than 1%to a 28-month low as investors scrambled to factor in thegrowing risk of a no-deal Brexit and the chance that new BritishPrime Minister Boris Johnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1Q1

"It's pretty clear the market is getting more concernedabout a no-deal Brexit after the weekend press," said Katzive."And that's starting to generate the kind of volatility that alot of people thought was maybe overdue."

