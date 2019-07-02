FOREX-Dollar hobbled by lower U.S. yields, pound sags on dovish BoE

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar index nudged off 2-week highs

* U.S. yields fall as post-G20 optimism ebbs, British yieldsslide

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled on Wednesday,having been nudged off two-week highs as fading optimism overany near-term Sino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand anddrove U.S. yields down.

U.S. bond yields also tracked a decline in their Britishcounterparts to 2-1/2-year lows on dovish-sounding comments fromBank of England Governor Mark Carney, which in turn weighed onthe pound.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood at 96.742 after pulling back from 96.875 scaledon Tuesday, its highest since June 20.

The pound was steady at $1.2597GBP=D4 after shedding0.35% the previous day, when it touched a two-week trough of$1.2584.

BoE's Carney said on Tuesday that a global trade war and ano-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain's economy whichmight need more help to cope with a downturn, promptinginvestors to increase their bets on central bank easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL

The dollar traded at 107.83 yenJPY= , having been nudgedoff a 12-day high of 108.535 scaled at the start of the week.

"The dollar fell below 108.00 yen again in light of BoEGovernor Carney's dovish comments, which helped depress globalbond yields," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist atBarclays in Tokyo.

"Yields declined as the BoE, up until now, was seen as theonly central bank which was not as dovish as others."

The euro was little changed at $1.1291EUR= following avolatile session on Tuesday, when it swung between a low of$1.1275 and a high of $1.1322.

The common currency had received a lift after a media report that European Central Bank policymakers are in no rush to cutinterest rates at a July policy meeting. But it later slippedafter IMF managing director Christine Lagarde, perceived as apolicy dove, was nominated as the next ECB president.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was flat at $0.6992 aftergaining about 0.4% the previous day. The Aussie had gained afterthe Reserve Bank of Australian cut interest rates but offered amore balanced outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2424PB

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR extended anovernight fall and brushed a fresh 2-1/2-year low of 1.965%.

At the G20 summit in Japan last weekend, Washington andBeijing agreed to restart trade talks after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump offered concessions.

But investors were wary about the chances of a resolution tothe year-long trade war between the world's two biggesteconomies, especially given the recent breakdown in talks andTrump's comments that any deal would have to be tilted in U.S.'sfavour. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY Sentiment was also dented by Washington's threat of tariffson $4 billion of additional European Union goods in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

