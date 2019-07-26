FOREX-Dollar hits two-month high as U.S. growth slows less than forecast

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. GDP decelerates to 2.1% in Q2, not as slow as expected

* Data does not change Fed expectation for a rate cut next week

* U.S. nixed currency intervention -White House adviser Kudlow

* GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2019: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, adds analyst comment, graphic)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar reached two-month peaks on Friday, asbetter-than-expected U.S. growth data did not alter the view the Federal Reserve wouldsoon lower rates for the first time in a decade.

The dollar's rise was also helped by widening yield differentials between U.S. andGerman debt. Spreads were holding at two-month highs at 250.5 basis points.

Investors were disappointed by a lack of policy action from the European CentralBank at a meeting on Thursday. Their attention will now shift to a Federal Reservemeeting next week, where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates by 25 basispoints to 2.00%-2.25%.

While U.S. gross domestic product slowed less than what economists polled byReuters had forecast, it will likely not diminish the prevalent view among policymakersthat a rate cut is needed to counter risk from trade conflicts and softening globaldemand, analysts said.

Data showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, weakerthan the 3.1% pace in the first quarter but stronger than the 1.8% projected byeconomists polled by Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

"You continue to see this theme that the U.S. is growing well, better than most G7economies, consistent with dollar strength that we're seeing on the back of this," saidErik Nelson, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

"I don't think it changes all that much for the Fed next week. We still expect a 25basis-point cut at the meeting," he added.

In late U.S. trading, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.2% at 98.009, after earlierhitting its highest level since late May at 98.088. It gained 0.9% on the weekfollowing a rise of about 0.4% the week before.

Interest rate futures suggested traders positioned for the Fed to lower keyborrowing costs next week, with an 81% chance of a quarter-point cut, CME Group'sFedWatch program showed. FFQ9

"It takes 50 basis-point (cut) off the table," said Marvin Loh, State Street'sglobal macro strategist, in Boston. "There are enough good things going on in theeconomy."

The greenback also received a lift after White House adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBCtelevision the United States has ruled out intervention in currency markets to counterother nations from weakening their own currencies to help their exporters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0I1

In other currencies, the euro EUR= was down 0.17% at $1.11275, recovering from atwo-month low of $1.1112 after the ECB decision on Thursday. For the week, the singlecurrency fell 0.8%.

After the ECB session, President Mario Draghi indicated the bank was prepared tocut rates at its next meeting, in September, and consider other options for easing.

Sterling shed 0.53% to $1.2386 after hitting a 27-month low, after EuropeanCommission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Britain's new prime minister, BorisJohnson, that an agreement reached by his predecessor Theresa May was the best and theonly Brexit deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R4ME========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:28PM (1828 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Close Change Change

Previous

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1125$1.1145 -0.18% -3.00% +1.1150 +1.1113 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.6900 108.6200 +0.06% -1.42% +108.8200 +108.5700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 120.95 121.09 -0.12% -4.18% +121.1900 +120.8000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9940 0.9906 +0.34% +1.28% +0.9946 +0.9901 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2385 1.2454 -0.55% -2.92% +1.2462 +1.2377 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3174 1.3161 +0.10% -3.40% +1.3198 +1.3157 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6909 0.6950 -0.59% -1.99% +0.6955 +0.6903 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1062 1.1042 +0.18% -1.71% +1.1063 +1.1038 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8983 0.8950 +0.37% -0.01% +0.8985 +0.8948 NZ NZD= 0.6632 0.6662 -0.45% -1.27% +0.6669 +0.6627 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.7175 8.6725 +0.52% +0.91% +8.7316 +8.6742 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.7002 9.6707 +0.31% -2.08% +9.7101 +9.6683 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5011 9.4475 +0.39% +5.99% +9.5101 +9.4453 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5757 10.5343 +0.39% +3.04% +10.5777 +10.5277

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y3UHTf ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

