FOREX-Dollar hits 3-week high ahead of Powell, FOMC minutes

Shutterstock photo





* Speculative bullish dollar bets hit lowest in a year -CFTC data

* Euro dips to 3-week lows on view of a dovish ECB underLagarde

* Pound hits 6-month low on Brexit jitters, bets on BOE ratecut

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar inched up to athree-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday astraders await clues in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell'stestimony before Congress and minutes from the Fed's last policymeeting on possible rate cuts.

The greenback has strengthened versus most major currenciesin the aftermath of a government report last Friday that showedsurprisingly strong domestic hiring in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The 224,000 job gain last month scaled back bets the U.S.central bank would embark on a deep 50-basis point rate decreaseat the end of the month, although traders are still positionedfor a more modest 25 basis-point decrease.

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump's browbeating, Fedpolicy-makers may eventually relent and lower borrowing costsdue to modest wage growth and sluggish domestic inflation.

"What the market is seeking is clarity of what we are goingto run into later this month," said Shaun Osborne, chief FXstrategist at ScotiaBank.

Interest rates futures implied traders now only see about 3%chance of a 50-basis point rate cut at the end of July, downfrom 25% a week earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatchprogram.

"If there is no pushback on a rate cut (from Powell), a 25basis-point cut is pretty much a given," Osborne said.

Ahead of Friday's jobs report, speculators shrank theirbullish bets on the dollar to their lowest level since July2018, based on U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission datareleased late on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24910O

In late U.S. trading, the index that tracks the greenbackagainst six other major currencies .DXY was up 0.09% at 97.471after touching 97.588, which was the highest since June 19.

Further gains for the dollar hinge on any clues on possiblerate cuts in Powell's two-part testimony before Congress thatbegins on Wednesday, and in the minutes of the Federal OpenMarket Committee's previous meeting last month.

"This week's FOMC minutes should remind us of the extent ofthe central bank's dovishness. Their concerns centre aroundtrade and inflation," BK's Lien and Schlossberg said.

Against the dollar, the euro was little changed at $1.1209after hitting $1.1194, which was the lowest in early threeweeks.

The greenback JPY= edged up 0.08% to 108.820 yen.

The nomination of IMF Chairwoman Christine Lagarde as thenew head of the European Central Bank has stoked traders'worries that the ECB would be inclined to ease monetary policyfaster than its U.S. counterpart. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431D3

Elsewhere, the British pound GBP=D3 dropped to a newsix-month low of $1.2439, with Brexit jitters and growingexpectations of a BoE rate cut adding to sterling's weakness.Excluding January's "flash crash", the currency is close to lowslast seen in April 2017. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:35PM (1835 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1207$1.1214 -0.06% -2.28% +1.1219 +1.1195 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.8100 108.7100 +0.09% -1.32% +108.9600 +108.6900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.97 121.91 +0.05% -3.37% +122.1200 +121.8600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9930 0.9938 -0.08% +1.18% +0.9951 +0.9924 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2463 1.2510 -0.38% -2.30% +1.2523 +1.2441 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3134 1.3092 +0.32% -3.69% +1.3141 +1.3088 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6924 0.6970 -0.66% -1.77% +0.6975 +0.6921 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1134 1.1143 -0.08% -1.07% +1.1158 +1.1123 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8993 0.8961 +0.36% +0.10% +0.9002 +0.8957 NZ NZD= 0.6604 0.6620 -0.24% -1.68% +0.6631 +0.6601 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6458 8.6423 +0.04% +0.08% +8.6757 +8.6345 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6910 9.6916 -0.01% -2.17% +9.7170 +9.6818 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4676 9.4596 +0.04% +5.62% +9.4986 +9.4559 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6139 10.6100 +0.04% +3.41% +10.6383 +10.6020

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y3UHTf GRAPHIC-U.S. dollar: speculative positions https://tmsnrt.rs/2G770qS GRAPHIC-U.S. dollar: speculative positions interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2G4UsQA ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,