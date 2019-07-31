FOREX-Dollar hits 2-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-year peakagainst the euro and hit a two-month high versus the yen onThursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruledout a lengthy easing cycle after delivering the first rate cutsince the financial crisis.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut ratesby 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risksincluding trade friction.

At a press conference after the Fed's decision, Powell said"it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts." At thesame time, he said, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

Traders still see one more rate cut this year. Powell'sremarks, however, slashed expectations the Fed is prepared tolower rates well into next year.

"The comments by Powell were not particularly dovish, sothis is confirmation that this is a small insurance cut," saidMasafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at MizuhoSecurities in Tokyo.

"This outcome limits the dollar's downside from here. Ratecuts will be on the small side, but this still strengthens the case for a prolonged U.S. economic expansion, which is positivefor the dollar long term."

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was last quoted at 98.516, close to a two-year highof 98.683 reached on Wednesday.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.2% to $1.1052 early in Asian tradeto reach the lowest since May 16, 2017.

While financial markets had widely expected the Fed toreduce its key overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to atarget range of 2.00% to 2.25%, many traders had looked forclearer confirmation of more rate cuts from Powell.

A day prior to the Fed's meeting, traders had forecast a 35%chance of three cuts by the end of the year. On Wednesdayafternoon that figure had fallen to 12%, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

Against the yen the dollar rose 0.4% to a two-month high of109.165 yen.

Elsewhere in currency markets, sterling fell against thedollar toward a two-year low on the growing risk of a no-dealBrexit, but the focus will shift to a Bank of England meetinglater on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters are almost certain that theBoE's Monetary Policy Committee will vote 9-0 to keep rates onhold at 0.75%. But it is less clear how Governor Mark Carneywill tackle the challenge posed by the prospect of Britainleaving the European Union without provisional tradingagreements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W7T7

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.3% at $1.2142, near a two-yearlow of $1.2120. Sterling tumbled 4.2% last month, its worstmonthly performance since October 2016, due to growingspeculation Britain will go through with a no-deal Brexit.