FOREX-Dollar hits 2-month high after U.S. growth data

* U.S. GDP rises 2.1% in Q2, better than expected

* Data does not change Fed expectation for a rate cut next week

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to two-month peaks on Friday and was on pace for asecond straight weekly gain after data showed the world's largest economy slowed at a less-than-expectedpace in the second quarter.

The dollar's rise was also helped by widening yield differentials between U.S. and German debt.Spreads were holding at two-month highs at 249 basis points.

Investors were disappointed by a lack of policy action from the European Central Bank at a meeting onThursday. Their attention will now shift to a Federal Reserve meeting next week, where policymakers areexpected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

A better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product report for the second quarter is not likely tochange the Fed's mindset, analysts said.

Data showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy advanced at anunrevised 3.1% pace in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at just a1.8% rate in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

"You continue to see this theme that the U.S. is growing well, better than most G7 economies,consistent with dollar strength that we're seeing on the back of this," said Erik Nelson, currencystrategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

"I don't think it changes all that much for the Fed next week. We still expect a 25 basis-point cut atthe meeting," he added.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.1% at 97.927, after earlier hitting itshighest level since late May.

The greenback was little changed against the yen at 108.66 yenJPY= .

Steve Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, believes that with the GDP data, Fed Chairman JeromePowell would have a hard time convincing the hawks on the Federal Open Market Committee of the need for aquick 50 basis-point cut.

"So here is the Fed, faced with overall growth at trend created by the combination of a slowingbusiness sector yet still strong consumption — a function of stable if slower employment growth and astrong stock market," Blitz said.

In other currencies, the euro EUR= was down 0.2% at $1.1127, recovering from a two-month low of$1.1102 after the ECB decision on Thursday. For the week, the single currency is down 0.8%.

After the ECB session, President Mario Draghi indicated the bank was prepared to cut rates at its nextmeeting, in September, and consider other options for easing.

Sterling, meanwhile, slipped 0.2% to $1.2425 and was on course for a 0.6% weekly loss. Cable hasstabilized since Boris Johnson became Britain's new prime minister, but uncertainty remains about thecountry's negotiations to leave the European Union.

