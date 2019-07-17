FOREX-Dollar held back by lower U.S. yields, rebound in pound

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar nudged off 1-week high by slide in U.S. yields

* Soft housing data, U.S.-China trade woes depress yields

* Kiwi hovers near 3-month high

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed light losses onThursday, weighed down by lower U.S. yields and a rebound in thepound from 27-month lows.

The dollar index .DXY versus a basket of six majorcurrencies was flat at 97.200 after shedding 0.2% the previousday.

The index had climbed to a one-week peak of 97.444 theprevious day on stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and aslump in sterling. But it nudged lower as Treasury yields fellin the wake of weak U.S. housing market data and concerns aboutthe unresolved U.S.-China trade conflict.

"The dollar basically handed back earlier gains as Treasuryyields pulled back and on IMF comments, and came back to whereit was a few days ago," said Takuya Kanda, general manager atGaitame.Com Research Institute.

Various economic data have given conflicting signs regardingthe state of the U.S. economy, but that does not change thebigger picture of the dollar facing downward pressure due to animpending rate cut by the Federal Reserve, Kanda said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said thegreenback was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-termeconomic fundamentals. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I02Z

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting, with somein the market wagering on a larger 50 bp cut.

Sterling GBP=D4 was steady at $1.2434. It had stumbled to$1.2382, its lowest since April 2017 on Wednesday amid growingrisks of Britain leaving the European Union in a no-deal Brexit,before selling abated.

The euro EUR= was flat at $1.1228 after crawling up 0.1%on Wednesday. The single currency's gains were modest as it wasrestrained by expectations of easing from the European CentralBank as early as next week.

The dollar was unchanged at 107.945 yenJPY= following anovernight loss of 0.3%.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 hovered near a three-monthpeak of $0.6745 scaled overnight. The kiwi has gained more than0.5% this week, supported by positive domestic factors such asstrong inflation.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was steady at $0.7008 afterending the previous day little changed. The market's immediatefocus for the Aussie was upcoming Australian employment data at0130 GMT and the potential impact on central bank monetarypolicy. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

