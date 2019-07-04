FOREX-Dollar handicapped by expectations a Fed rate cut is coming

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar finds few buyers as yields fall

* Traders expect U.S. Fed to cut rates at end-July

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot onThursday, trading near a one-week low versus the yen as fallingTreasury yields boosted expectations the U.S. Federal Reservewill cut interest rates this month for the first time in adecade.

Government bonds are in the middle of a global rally, whichhas pushed U.S. Treasury yields to the lowest in more than 2-1/2years and sent European rates to record lows on increasing betsmajor central banks will ease policy to bolster the globaleconomy.

Waning expectations for a quick resolution to the UnitedStates-China trade war also hurt sentiment for the dollar.

The focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with 75,000 in May.

Positive payroll data is unlikely to buoy the dollar asexpectations for U.S. rate cuts are strong, given low inflationand the fallout from the tariffs the United States and Chinahave already imposed on each other's goods.

"Everyone from the Reserve Bank of Australia to the Fed istalking about inflation disappointing to the downside," saidMayank Mishra, macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank inSingapore.

"The Fed arguably has more room to ease than anyone else.That, in theory, should lead to a weaker dollar."

The dollar was little changed at 107.80 yenJPY=EBS onThursday, after touching a one-week low of 107.54 yen onWednesday.

The greenback has fallen 3.5% versus the yen in the pastthree months amid growing signs the Fed will cut rates at itsJuly 30-31 meeting.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields US10YT=RR touched 1.939%,the lowest since November 2016, before recovering slightly.Lower yields reduce the appeal of holding the dollar.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was slightly lower at 96.734.

Global forex trading likely will be subdued on Thursday asU.S. financial markets are closed for a public holiday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said onWednesday it is scheduling a call with Chinese negotiators nextweek that would mark the resumption of talks between the twocountries.

Expectations for a smooth path to resolving the dispute havewaned after Trump said any agreement would have to be tiltedsomewhat in favour of the United States.

Adding to a sense of unease about trade talks, Trump late onWednesday repeated his view that China and Europe aremanipulating their currencies to pump money into their economiesand said the United States should match these efforts, accordingto a tweet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

"When U.S. yields are this low, you can't expect people topile in and buy the dollar," said Junichi Ishikawa, seniorforeign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"Sentiment is tilted toward testing the dollar's downside.There are expectations for lower rates in Europe and Britain, soit may be easier for the dollar to move versus the yen."

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 stood at $0.6929, havingclimbed 0.5% overnight and away from a $0.6956 low touched earlyin the week.

The RBA has already cut rates this month to a record low of1.00% and futures 0#YIB: imply a 92% chance rates will be downat 0.75% by Christmas, but the Aussie has rebounded due toexpectations that central banks in the United States and Europewill ease policy even further.

The euro was little changed at $1.1285EUR=EBS onThursday, near a two-week low of $1.1268.

The common currency has weakened since IMF Managing DirectorChristine Lagarde, perceived as a policy dove, was nominated asthe next European Central Bank president.

Sterling traded hands at $1.2586GBP=D4 , mired near atwo-week low of $1.2557 due to speculation the Bank of Englandwill abandon its preference to raise interest rates and swing tothe dovish camp as the trade war and uncertainty about Britain'snegotiations to leave the European Union impact the outlook.