FOREX-Dollar gains vs yen, Swiss franc as risk sentiment improves

* All eyes on Jackson Hole meeting, Fed's Powell's speech

* Fed minutes due out later on Wednesday

* Euro little moved by Italian PM's resignation

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the safe-haven yen and Swiss Franc on Wednesday,as risk appetite further improved with global stocks and U.S. yields higher ahead of an annual FederalReserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and a summit of major central banks thisweekend.

Market participants are waiting for any statement from the Fed and other global monetary authoritiesmeeting at a Group of Seven summit this weekend on possible measures to lift slumping economies around theworld.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech in Jackson Hole on Friday comes after lastweek's inversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as a recession signal. The curve inversion hasboosted expectations of another interest rate cut at its September policy meeting.

The interest rate futures market has priced in 100 basis points of easing over the next year.

Despite market expectations of a major speech from Powell, Ranko Berich, head of market analysis, atMonex Europe in London believes the Fed chief is unlikely to make any big pronouncement in Jackson Hole.

"At the moment, the Federal Reserve is hyper-conscious of the fact that the president of the UnitedStates is doing everything in his power to politicize monetary policy-making," said Berich.

"What we're seeing from Powell's policies is to push from that politicizing very strongly, so a bigpontification speech at Jackson Hole is the complete opposite of what he's trying to achieve at themoment," he added.

Instead, Berich thinks Powell will reiterate his past comments that the U.S. economy is strong, theFed is easing out of an abundance of caution, and he doesn't see any upside risks to inflation.

In morning trading, the dollar rose 0.2% against the yen to 106.43 yenJPY= , gaining in four of thelast five sessions.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.3% to 0.9808 francCHF= .

The dollar has also been supported by talk of more spending. U.S. President Donald Trump said onTuesday his administration was considering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profits from assetsales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

The Fed minutes of the last monetary policy meeting are also due out later on Wednesday, although thatis being overshadowed by the Jackson Hole meeting later this week.

The euro, meanwhile, was slightly lower at $1.1096EUR= , moving little since Italy's Prime MinisterGiuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday. Some investors believed the move made a snap general election lesslikely. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

Credit Agricole strategist Manuel Oliveri expects the euro to strengthen towards $1.12 by Septembereven though the European Central Bank will struggle to exceed investor expectations for cutting rates.

Talk of more fiscal spending in Germany and the hit to the U.S. yield advantage from falling interestrates, should support the euro, he added.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:33 AM (1433 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1096$1.1099 -0.03% -3.25% +1.1107 +1.1089 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.4000 106.2200 +0.17% -3.50% +106.5900 +106.2300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.09 117.90 +0.16% -6.44% +118.3200 +117.9200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9808 0.9778 +0.31% -0.06% +0.9812 +0.9776 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2116 1.2168 -0.43% -5.02% +1.2175 +1.2114 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3266 1.3314 -0.36% -2.70% +1.3327 +1.3255 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6792 0.6776 +0.24% -3.65% +0.6799 +0.6774 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0882 1.0853 +0.27% -3.31% +1.0892 +1.0852 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9155 0.9117 +0.42% +1.90% +0.9162 +0.9117 NZ NZD= 0.6408 0.6414 -0.09% -4.60% +0.6422 +0.6397 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9441 8.9814 -0.42% +3.54% +8.9988 +8.9354 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9266 9.9713 -0.45% +0.21% +9.9843 +9.9205 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6350 9.6864 -0.55% +7.49% +9.6941 +9.6228 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6928 10.7523 -0.55% +4.18% +10.7568 +10.6790

