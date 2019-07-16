FOREX-Dollar gains on upbeat retail sales data, euro slips

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Powell, other officials hint a U.S. rate cut iscoming

* Weak ZEW investor reading put pressure on euro

* Sterling falls below $1.24 for the first time since April2017

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against abasket of currencies on Tuesday as surprisingly strong growth inU.S. retail sales in June soothed worries about the Americaneconomy and trimmed expectations the Federal Reserve may embarkon a deep interest rate cut later this month.

The greenback strengthened versus the euro due to data thatpointed to a deterioration in confidence among German investorsprompted by the trade conflict between China and the UnitedStates and political tensions with Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E024

The British pound fell to six-month lows against the euroand a 27-month trough versus the dollar as the ConservativeParty's Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, vying to be Britain'snext prime minister, were seen to be toughening their line onBrexit negotiations. Investors are worried about the rising riskof a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"U.S. data have been better than expected of late. That'sshaking out some dollar negativity," said Mazen Issa, senior FXstrategist at TD Securities.

In late U.S. trading, an index that tracks the dollaragainst a group of six currencies .DXY was up 0.48% at 97.395after touching 97.438, the highest in four sessions.

Recent U.S. economic data have on balance beat expectations.Concerns about the drag from global trade disputes and sluggishinflation among developed economies, however, have ledpolicymakers to consider cutting interest rates and/or embarkingon bond purchases to boost investor confidence and businessactivities.

The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% inJune, exceeding the 0.1% increase forecast among analysts polledby Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a pledgeto act to support the current U.S. expansion, which is thelongest on record. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he sees a case for atactical rate cut, while Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans said hefeels a 50 basis-point rate cut is needed to boost inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A01Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A01C

U.S. interest rate futures FFN9FFQ9 implied tradersfully expect the Fed to lower key lending rates by at least aquarter point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch program.

Traders also expect the European Central Bank to move policyrates deeper into negative territory later this year as the eurozone economy has been struggling.

Earlier Tuesday, the ZEW Institute said its monthly surveyshowed economic sentiment among German investors fell to -24.5in July from -21.1 the month before. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E024

The euro was down 0.47% at $1.12055 and 0.04% lower at121.42 yen.

The single currency, however, was up 0.44% at 90.345 penceEURGBP=D3 after touching a six-month peak at 90.47 earlierTuesday.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell below $1.24 for the first time sinceApril 2017. It was 0.91% lower at $1.2403.========================================================

