FOREX-Dollar flat, yuan falls ahead of new tariffs this weekend

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was flaton Friday morning, with the offshore Chinese yuan headed towardits biggest monthly decline in 25 years as the two countriesprepared for the implementation of new retaliatory tariffs onSunday.

An additional 5% tariff on $125 billion of goods from Chinais slated to kick in on Sunday, affecting consumer items fromsmart speakers to sneakers. Investors fear the intensifyingtrade dispute could lead the U.S. economy into recession.

But on Friday, trade fears were subdued after the twocountries on Thursday discussed upcoming face-to-facenegotiations in September and China declined to comment onwhether it would respond in kind to President Donald Trump'slatest round of tariffs.

The U.S. dollar has remained afloat amidst the trade war.

"Regardless of what the Trump team wants for the buck, itwill continue to rise as long as the global economy sinks. Thatis a natural function of currency markets to pull money backinto the U.S. when the global economy is reeling. Capital flowsare mobile, and the primary source of USD demand is notforeigners - it's U.S. investors cutting exposure outside theU.S.," said Mark McCormick, global head of foreign exchangestrategy at TD Securities.

Also supporting the dollar was a report on Friday that U.S.consumer spending increased solidly in July as households boughta range of goods and services. But while that may allay somerecession fears, the strong pace of consumption is unlikely tobe sustained amid tepid income gains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0WO

The Japanese yen was last up 0.34% and is on track for itsbiggest monthly gain in three months, as safe-haven assets havebeen buoyed by the U.S.-China conflict. The gains were partlyfueled by a global rally in government debt, with yields inmajor developed markets pushing deeper into negative territory.

The "trade war thus far caused lower rates, not recession,"wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists.

Elsewhere, the pound GBP= stabilized despite the growingprobability that Britain will exit the European Union on Oct. 31without a deal.

The Canadian dollar CAD= strengthened against its U.S.counterpart on Friday after data showing stronger-than-expectedGDP growth, but analysts doubted the Bank of Canada would becomemore optimistic about the economy's outlook at next week'spolicy announcement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25Q0FW

