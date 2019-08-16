FOREX-Dollar flat on soft consumer sentiment, possible German stimulus

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar ended roughly flaton Friday, retracing the morning's move higher, after worriestied to trade tensions and a Federal Reserve rate cut weighed onconsumer sentiment and a report that Germany may run a deficitto boost growth lifted the euro.

Germany's right-left coalition government would be preparedto ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt tocounter a possible recession, Der Spiegel magazine reported onFriday. The news lifted the euro against the dollar, but thesingle currency nevertheless remained 0.14% lower on the day at$1.1091. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"EUR-USD reversed from over two-week lows to highs of$1.1106 at mid-morning. The move higher came as reportscirculated that Germany may shift to deficit fiscal spendingshould Germany head into recession," wrote analysts at ActionEconomics.

"The FX market is geared up for further easing (from theEuropean Central Bank) in September, though more talk like thiswill keep ongoing pressure on EUR-USD."

Earlier Friday, the euro fell to a two-week low of $1.1067EUR= , shy of the two-year low of $1.1025 it reached on Aug. 1.Friday morning's fall was caused by growing expectations of aninterest rate cut by the European Central Bank after GoverningCouncil member Olli Rehn suggested on Thursday the central bankcould restart its quantitative easing program and was open toextending it into equity purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B4HS

"Global markets started Friday in a better mood withsentiment boosted by expectations for the European Central Bankto err on the side of bold stimulus as soon as central bankers'coming meeting on Sept. 12," said Joe Manimbo, senior marketanalyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Also pulling the dollar lower was the University of Michiganconsumer sentiment index which fell to 92.1 early this month,the lowest reading since January, from 98.4 in July. Thesurvey's current conditions measure dropped to its lowest levelsince late 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B18Q

The consumer sentiment data came after the Treasury yieldcurve inverted this week, which historically has preceded U.S.recessions. The inversion stoked worries about the impact of theSino-U.S. trade war. The curve was slightly steeper on Friday at6.1 basis points US2US10=TWEB . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

Measured against a basket of six other major currencies, thedollar .DXY was higher by 0.05% at 98.197. It has recoveredby 1.20% from its three-week low on Aug. 9.

