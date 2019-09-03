FOREX-Dollar flat as poor U.S. factory data offset trade, Brexit worries

Shutterstock photo





* Pound recovers after dropping below $1.20 on Brexitjitters

* Dollar index hits highest level since May 2017

* U.S. factory sector contracts for first time since 2016-ISM

* U.S. Treasury yields fall toward recent mid-2016 low

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changedon Tuesday against a basket of currencies, underpinned bysafe-haven demand on worries about U.S.-China trade tensions anda chaotic British exit from the European Union.

Initial strength that propelled the dollar to a more thantwo-year peak faded following a private report that showed theU.S. manufacturing sector in August recorded its first monthlycontraction since 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

"That's a reflection on what has been going on on the tradefront," said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies atFederated Investors in Pittsburgh.

The steeper-than-expected decline in the factory activityindex of the Institute for Supply Management touched off a rallyin the U.S. bond market, sending benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR to their lowest levels since July 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0O6

Bloomberg News reported that Chinese and U.S. officials werestruggling to agree on a schedule for a round of tradenegotiations that had been expected this month.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority inParliament when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected tothe pro-European Union Liberal Democrats. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N25G000

In late U.S. trading, the dollar index .DXY , which tracksthe greenback against versus six major currencies, was up 0.05%at 98.964. Earlier, it hit 99.37, its highest level since May2017.

The euro stabilized after tumbling to a 28-month low againstthe dollar earlier Tuesday as investors priced in deepernegative interest rates for longer in the euro zone.

Money markets have increased to more than 80% theprobability that the European Central Bank will cut itsbenchmark rate by 20 basis points when it meets next week.

The ECB benchmark rate now stands at minus 0.40% and the ECBhas all but promised a monetary policy stimulus package aseconomic growth falters. Monday's PMI survey showed Europeanmanufacturing contracted for seven straightmonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2T8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.0966, afterhitting $1.0926 earlier, its lowest level since mid-May 2017. Abreak below the key $1.1000 level last week had sparked heaviersell-offs.

The dollar weakened against the yen JPY=EBS and the Swissfranc CHF=EBS in the aftermath of the disappointing ISMmanufacturing data. The greenback fell 0.2% to 106.045 yen anddecreased 0.3% to 0.98745 franc.

Sterling was last up 0.22% at $1.209GBP=D3 after fallingto $1.1959, the lowest level since October 2016, when it plungedto $1.1491 in a flash crash. Against the euro, sterling rose to 90.7 pence, rebounding from a two-week low of 91.47 penceEURGBP=D3 . ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:54PM (1854 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Close Change

Previous

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.0966$1.0966 +0.00% -4.39% +1.0978 +1.0927 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.0300 106.2100 -0.17% -3.84% +106.3800 +105.7500 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 116.26 116.49 -0.20% -7.89% +116.5600 +115.8800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9873 0.9905 -0.32% +0.60% +0.9928 +0.9864 Sterling/Dolla GBP= 1.2090 1.2066 +0.20% -5.23% +1.2105 +1.1959 r Dollar/Canadia CAD= 1.3319 1.3325 -0.05% -2.33% +1.3382 +1.3323 n Australian/Dol AUD= 0.6757 0.6713 +0.66% -4.14% +0.6763 +0.6688 lar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0828 1.0866 -0.35% -3.79% +1.0869 +1.0821 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9070 0.9091 -0.23% +0.96% +0.9148 +0.9052 NZ NZD= 0.6325 0.6306 +0.30% -5.84% +0.6328 +0.6270 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.1055 9.1003 +0.06% +5.40% +9.1632 +9.0986 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9850 9.9832 +0.02% +0.80% +10.0213 +9.9790 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.8281 9.8274 -0.03% +9.64% +9.8934 +9.8206 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7771 10.7799 -0.03% +5.00% +10.8225 +10.7709

