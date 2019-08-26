FOREX-Dollar firms as U.S., China throttle back trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (New throughout; updates prices, market activity and comments;new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar strengthened onMonday morning, recovering from overnight losses after theUnited States and China sought to ease trade war tensions.

In overnight trade prior to these remarks, China's yuan hadfallen to an 11-year low in the onshore market and a record lowoffshore and the U.S. dollar fell to a 2-1/2 year low againstthe Japanese yen JPY= .

The currency market had been reacting to Trump'sannouncement on Friday of an additional 5% duty on $550 billionin targeted Chinese goods, hours after Beijing unveiledretaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products,sending stocks into a tailspin and investors rushing for thesafety of bond markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

Trump on Monday sought to limit the fallout and smoothtensions, helping the yuan come off its lows. The dollar index .DXY recovered, last up 0.33% at 97.965.

"It has been a bit of a roller coaster. We had the dollaropening up quite weak in Asia last night. Then a number ofthings have happened to reverse that including dollar/CNHpushing higher," said Daniel Katzive, head of foreign exchangestrategy for North America at BNP Paribas.

"Of course, most importantly," he said, were "the moreoptimistic comments from the president on the China traderelationship."

In China's onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to7.1540 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008.

In the offshore market, the yuan CNH= slid to as low as7.1858 yuan, the weakest since international trading in thecurrency began in 2010, before recovering to 7.1635 yuan - down0.43% on the day - after Trump's upbeat comments.

In a sign that some calm had returned to markets, theJapanese yen - which investors regard as a safe-haven - fell0.57% to 105.99 JPY= , having earlier hit a 2-1/2-year high of104.44.

"I think market uncertainty around trade is going to remainvery elevated in the best case scenarios. It should ultimatelymean that currency pairs like dollar/yen continues to push lowerbecause Japanese investors have big exposures to global marketsand if markets are more volatile, they'll be more cautious aboutmaintaining their FX exposure," said Katzive. (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Tommy Wilkes inLondon; Editing by David Gregorio) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))