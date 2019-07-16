FOREX-Dollar firm on upbeat U.S. data; pound and euro hit the skids

Shutterstock photo





* Strong US data curbs expectations of deep Fed rate cut

* Pound hovers near 27-month lows on Brexit woes

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm on Wednesdayafter upbeat U.S. data tempered expectations of aggressivepolicy easing by the Federal Reserve later this month, while thestruggling pound and euro also provided additional impetus tothe greenback.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was effectively unchanged at 97.363 after gaining0.5% the previous day.

The dollar rose after stronger-than-expected June U.S.retails sales data reduced the chance of the Fed cuttinginterest rates by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points atits month-end policy review.

"The strong U.S. data is a key driver behind the dollar'slatest gains, but weakness in European currencies, notably thepound and euro, is also playing a significant role as well,"said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities.

The pound GBP=D4 retreated to a 27-month low of $1.2396overnight as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two candidatesto be Britain's next prime minister, vied to outgun each otheron taking a harder Brexit stance. GBP/

Sterling last traded little changed at $1.2411.

The euro EUR= was steady at $1.1212 after losing more than0.4% the previous day. The losses came after a survey by the ZEWinstitute showed that the mood among German investorsdeteriorated more sharply than expected in July amid anunresolved trade dispute between China and the United States aswell as political tensions with Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E024

The dollar was almost flat at 108.215 yenJPY= afteradvancing 0.3% against the yen overnight on the strong U.S.retail sales data.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 edged up 0.05% to $0.7016,having lost 0.4% on Tuesday following comments by U.S. PresidentDonald Trump.

The United States still has a long way to go to conclude atrade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional$325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so, Trumpsaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

The Aussie is sensitive to the economic fortunes of China,Australia's largest trading partner.

The impact of Trump's comments on other major currencies,however, was limited.

"The U.S.-China trade row is not at the centre of themarket's attention right now. Focus is on the Fed's policy, U.S.data and their impact on yields," Ishikawa at IG Securitiessaid. (Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))