FOREX-Dollar firm, market awaits U.S. jobs report for Fed clues

* Dollar range-bound after holiday lull

* Euro weighed by slide in euro zone yields

* Aussie near 2-mth high as easing views shackle dollar,euro

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm on Friday buttraders held off on making big bets ahead of the closely-watchedU.S. non-farm jobs report that could influence the course ofnear-term Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed 96.748, having spent theprevious day in a tight range as the U.S. financial markets wereclosed for the Independence Day holiday.

The index had fallen to a three-month trough of 95.843 lastweek as U.S. Treasury yield slumped to 2-1/2-year lows onexpectations the Fed would cut interest rates this year,starting as early as this month.

The focus was now on whether Friday's U.S. jobs report will help make or break the case for a rate cut later in July.

Economists polled by Reuters are predicting U.S. non-farmpayrolls to have increased by 160,000 in June from 75,000 inMay.

"The dollar has been closely moving in correlation with U.S.yields and today will be no exception, with the bond market'sreaction to the jobs report likely determining the direction ofcurrencies," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist atDaiwa Securities.

"The bond market rally may have gone too far so its reactionto the jobs data could be volatile."

The dollar was flat at 107.850 yenJPY= . The greenback waslittle changed on the week, during which it briefly touched atwo-week high of 108.535 when a U.S.-China trade truce boostedrisk appetite and weighed on the safe-haven yen.

The euro was steady at $1.1284EUR= and headed for aweekly loss of 0.75%. A drop in European government bond (EGB)yields to record lows this week, in sympathy with the globaldebt rally, has weighed on the single currency.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR matched the European Central Bank's deposit rate ofminus 0.4% for the first time on Thursday, in the latest signthat markets are braced for interest rate cuts soon. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2442L4

"The bull flattening of the EGB yield curve needs to beviewed with caution as it is not driven by weaker equities andeconomic concerns, but rather by speculation," said Makoto Noji,chief currency and foreign bond strategist at SMBC NikkoSecurities.

The bond market curve is said to "bull flatten" when thedecline in yields of longer-dated paper outstrips the fall inshorter-dated rates - an occurrence usually seen as presagingeconomic stress.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was flat at $0.7026 afterclimbing to a two-month high of $0.7048 the previous day.

The Aussie has advanced 1.4% this week with expected ratecuts from the Fed and the ECB helping shift some of the focusaway from the Reserve Bank of Australia's own easing bias.

The pound struggled near a two-week low of $1.2557GBP=D4 plumbed on Wednesday.

As expectations for monetary easing from the world's centralbanks have steadily increased, investors believe the Bank ofEngland might have to , which until recently had signalled itsnext move would be to tighten, will not be able to resist thepressure to ease.