FOREX-Dollar firm in countdown to Fed verdict, pound struggles

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar caught in narrow range ahead of Fed's policyverdict

* Fed seen cutting rates by 25 bps, focus on future policypath

* Sterling catches a breather after fall, still down 4.3% inJuly

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesdayafter two-month highs as robust economic data all but ruled outthe chance that the U.S. Fed may deliver a half-point interestrate cut, while the British pound steadied after losing 3% overthe past four trading days.

The Federal Reserve is expected at 1800 GMT to announce itsfirst rate cut since 2008 and 78% of traders now price a 25basis-point cut, with the likelihood of a deeper easingdiminishing as data, from second-quarter economic growth toconsumer confidence, has been above-forecast.

The focus will instead be on whether the Fed leaves the dooropen for further policy easing to insulate the economy fromslowing global growth and the fallout from trade conflicts.

Markets are pricing three cuts by year-end, the CME'sFedwatch tool shows.

"A 50 bps cut would provide reason for bigger swings but wesee little chance of that. With President Trump yesterdaydemanding a larger cut in a tweet, we have a very compellingreason for the Fed to deliver just 25bps," analysts at MUFG toldclients.

While the dollar is unlikely to weaken after the cut, anymention from Fed chairman Jerome Powell of global downside risksmeans "scope for dollar strength should be limited", they added.

The dollar remains supported, moreover, given the EuropeanCentral Bank and the Bank of Japan are also signalling policyeasing. Even after a one percentage point drop in the Fed fundsrate - a 2.25%-2.50% range - U.S. rates will remain well abovemost G10 peers, analysts note.

"Any vague policy references would provide the dollar withan extra lift as it would further temper excessive easinghopes," Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at DaiwaSecurities in Tokyo.

That, alongside continued noise on the China-U.S. trade war,the drop in the Brexit-hit pound and weak inflation numbers fromGermany, has contributed to a firm greenback.

By 0700 GMT, the dollar index .DXY was flat around 98.055after pulling back from a two-month high of 98.206 touched onTuesday.

It was likewise flat against the yen JPY= and the euro EUR= , with the former undermined on Tuesday by the BOJ'sdecision to refrain from expanding stimulus though it committedto doing so "without hesitation" if required. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The yen stood just off three-week lows.

The pound, which has tumbled this week as investors rushedto factor in the possibility of Britain leaving the EuropeanUnion without transition trade arrangements in place, firmed0.2% at $1.2167GBP=D3 , crawling back from a 28-month troughof $1.2120 plumbed on Tuesday.

Troubles for the currency, which has lost 4.3% so far inJuly, are far from over as recent comments from new BritishPrime Minister Boris Johnson show he remains committed topulling the country out of the EU by Oct. 31, whether or not awithdrawal deal is in place.

Johnson on Wednesday visits the province of NorthernIreland, whose border with Ireland has been a main stickingpoint in withdrawal negotiations with the EU.

Investors in the euro zone, meanwhile, are awaiting eurozone preliminary inflation data alongside second-quarter GDPreadings for the Eurozone, Spain and Italy. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TokyoEditing by Angus MacSwan) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))