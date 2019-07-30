FOREX-Dollar firm in countdown to Fed verdict, pound struggles

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar caught in narrow range ahead of Fed's policyverdict

* Fed seen cutting rates by 25 bps, focus on future policypath

* Sterling catches a breather after fall, still down 4.3% inJuly

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm onWednesday, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed, with traderslooking ahead to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meetinglater in the day when policymakers are expected to cut interestrates for the first time since 2008.

With the Fed expected to reduce its key rate by 25 basispoints (bps), the main focus is on whether it will leave thedoor open for further policy easing to insulate the world'slargest economy from slowing global growth and the fallout fromtrade conflicts.

"The Fed will likely try and not dash the prospect of afuture rate cut held by the markets. But at the same timeChairman (Jerome) Powell is certainly not in a position topromise an upcoming cut, so he is expected to keep his wordingas vague as possible," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currencystrategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Any vague policy references would provide the dollar withan extra lift as it would further temper excessive easinghopes."

CME's FedWatch Tool shows 78% of traders pricing in a 25 bpcut. But the remaining 22% still see a deeper 50 bp easing as apossibility.

The federal funds rate is currently set in a range of 2.25%to 2.50%. Futures traders have priced in a full percentage-pointdrop by the end of next year.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 98.055 after pulling backfrom a two-month high of 98.206 touched on Tuesday.

The greenback was flat at 108.575 yenJPY= and the euro EUR= was little changed at $1.1154. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) onTuesday refrained from expanding stimulus but committed to doingso "without hesitation" if a global slowdown jeopardises thecountry's economic recovery. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

"It was natural for the BOJ to preserve its remainingammunition when currencies, the most important factor impactingits policy, are stable," said Daisuke Karakama, chief marketeconomist at Mizuho Bank.

"But if the Fed and the ECB both cut rates in September, itmight become difficult for the BOJ to weather the situation bymerely tweaking its policy language."

The pound, which has tumbled this week as investors rushedto factor in the possibility of Britain leaving the EuropeanUnion without a deal, managed to stabilise somewhat.

Sterling GBP=D4 was a shade firmer at $1.2153, crawlingback from a 28-month trough of $1.2120 plumbed on Tuesday.

Troubles for the currency, which has lost 4.3% in July, werestill seen to be far from over as Britain's new prime ministerBoris Johnson took over with the explicit agenda of pulling thecountry out of the EU by Oct. 31, whether transitional tradingagreements are in place or not.

The Australian dollar managed to crawl back from a six-weeklow and edged up after data showed that the domestic secondquarter consumer price index (CPI) rose at a slightly fasterpace than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0RW

The Aussie AUD=D3 was up 0.25% at $0.6889 after brushing$0.6832 earlier, its lowest since June 19.

The New Zealand dollar, in contrast, fell after a surveyshowed the country's business mood fell to an 11-month low inJuly, adding to expectations for a rate cut next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0IK

The kiwi NZD=D3 slipped 0.3% to $0.6594. (Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets