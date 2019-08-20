FOREX-Dollar falls vs yen, Swiss franc as U.S. yields slide again

Shutterstock photo





* Investors brace for dovish Fed at Jackson Hole

* U.S. yield curve steeper, but may invert again

* Pound plunges vs euro, dollar

* Euro flat as markets focus on Italy

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday, in line with thedrop in Treasury yields, as investors braced for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole,Wyoming, gathering later this week, with many expecting an announcement of some measure that would easeU.S. recession concerns.

The greenback rose on Monday against the likes of the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc as risk appetiteimproved on the prospect of new stimulus measures from global central banks to shore up their strugglingeconomies.

That mood in the market did not last, with a bit of risk aversion creeping in on Tuesday. That said,market sentiment was not as distressing as that of last week, when the U.S. bond yield curve inverted, asign that many investors say presages a recession.

The curve of 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, however, remained steeper on Tuesday US2US10=RR ,but could invert again based on past cycles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F0TW

"Market expectations for Jackson Hole and the central banking community in aggregate are extremelydovish," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Jefferies in New York. "The U.S. market is pricing atremendous amount of easing now, along with many other markets around the world. The market is literallytrying to force the hand of the central banking community."

In morning trading, the dollar fell 0.4% against the yen to 106.235 yenJPY= and was down 0.2%versus the Swiss franc at 0.9798 francCHF= .

The dollar index was little changed at 98.370 .DXY after earlier rising to a 2-1/2-week high of98.40. It reached its 2019 high of 98.932 at the beginning of the month.

Against the euro, the dollar was slightly up, with the single currency down 0.1% at $1.1069EUR= amid concerns over political developments in Italy.

Elsewhere, a stronger dollar pushed the offshore Chinese yuan lower, matching a six-day low of 7.0770.The offshore yuan was last trading neutral at 7.0702 CNH=EBS .

The pound was down by 0.4% both against the dollar and the euro, last at $1.2088GBP=D3 and at 91.59pence against the euro EURGBP=D3 .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made new waves by writing to European Council President DonaldTusk on Monday to propose replacing the Irish border backstop with a commitment to put in placealternative arrangements by the end of a post-Brexit transition period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F4NL

Johnson will meet both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during theweek and is also planning to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in September.

