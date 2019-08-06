FOREX-Dollar falls versus yen, offshore yuan slips on trade woes

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Tussle over China currency policy rattles markets

* Markets calm but sentiment remains fragile

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen andthe yuan weakened, in a sign investors remain wary that China'scurrency policy has become a new flashpoint in its trade warwith the United States.

The yuan eased against the dollar in offshore trade onWednesday after the People's Bank of China set its officialmidpoint not much firmer than its previous close.

China's currency also opened weaker against the dollar inonshore trade.

The world's two-largest economies are locked in a bittertrade dispute that rapidly escalated late last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs onChinese goods.

China responded on Monday by allowing its currency to weakenpast the psychologically important line of 7 per dollar, whichimmediately prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator.

Market sentiment has deteriorated rapidly as a result, whichwould support the safe-haven yen and hasten yuan declines asthere appears to be no quick resolution to the U.S.-Sinoconflict.

Risk sentiment took a further hit after the Reserve Bank ofNew Zealand stunned traders by cutting interest rates more thanexpected, highlighting the growing concern policymakers haveabout the global economy.

"Escalation of U.S.-China trade frictions has deterioratedmarket sentiment, which will eventually make Treasury yields golower and the yen go higher," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japanmarkets research at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.

"We still expect the dollar to rise to 7.35 yuan by the endof the year, which will make the U.S. administration veryuncomfortable. I expect the dollar to fall to 104-103 yen by theend of the year."

The dollar fell 0.3% to 106.13 yenJPY=EBS in Asiantrading. On Tuesday, the greenback rallied from a low of 105.51yen to as high as 107.07 yen in a volatile session sparked byworries about China's currency policy.

Revived concerns about trade frictions tend to push demandfor the safe-haven yen higher.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to 7.0701 per dollar, notfar from 7.1397, the lowest since international trading in thecurrency began in 2010.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened trade at 7.0369 perdollar versus its last close at 7.0250.

China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuanforwards market this week, using swaps to decrease the supply ofdollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23W003

The moves by state banks help reduce the supply of dollarsthat the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, was little changed on Wednesday at97.474.

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed fears of a protractedtrade war with China on Tuesday, but Beijing has sent strongwarnings that labelling it a currency manipulator would havesevere consequences for the global financial order. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

Spot gold XAU= , which is usually bought in times ofeconomic uncertainty because of its safe-haven status, rose 1%to $1,488.99 an ounce.

Prices on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, another safe asset, alsorose in Asia, pushing yields down to 1.6888%, close to thelowest in almost three years.

The euro stood at $1.1202EUR=EBS , flat so far in Asiantrading.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 erased gains to trade 0.7% lower at $0.6471 after theReserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates by 50 basispoints to a record low of 1.00%, confounding expectations for asmaller 25 basis point rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N21K02B (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes andJacqueline Wong) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))