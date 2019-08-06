FOREX-Dollar falls versus yen as sentiment remains fragile on trade worries

Shutterstock photo





* Tussle over China currency policy rattles markets

* Markets calm but sentiment remains fragile

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen asJapanese stocks opened lower on Wednesday in a sign marketsremain nervous about U.S.-China trade frictions following majorforeign exchange volatility in the previous session.

Traders await China's central bank fixing for the onshoreyuan later on Wednesday and currencies are expected to remainstable, provided there is no fresh exchange of policy orrhetorical shots between Beijing and Washington.

The world's two-largest economies are locked in an intensetrade dispute that rapidly escalated late last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs onChinese goods.

Any rapid deterioration in sentiment would support thesafe-haven yen and hasten yuan declines as there appears to beno quick resolution to China and the United States' tradedispute, which escalated earlier this week when Washingtonbranded Beijing a currency manipulator.

"Escalation of U.S.-China trade frictions has deterioratedmarket sentiment, which will eventually make Treasury yields golower and the yen go higher," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japanmarkets research at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.

"We still expect the dollar to rise to 7.35 yuan by the endof the year, which will make the U.S. administration veryuncomfortable. I expect the dollar to fall to 104-103 yen by theend of the year."

The dollar fell 0.3% to 106.16 yenJPY=EBS in early Asiantrading. On Tuesday, the dollar rallied from a low of 105.51 yento as high as 107.07 yen in a volatile session sparked byworries about China's currency policy.

Revived concerns about trade frictions tend to push demandfor the safe-haven yen higher.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was unchanged at 7.0531 perdollar, holding on to gains after rallying from 7.1397, thelowest since international trading in the currency began in2010.

The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, rose 0.37% to 97.581.

The euro stood at $1.1202EUR=EBS , flat so far in Asiantrading.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was little changed at $0.6528 before a Reserve Bank ofNew Zealand meeting.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was little changed at $0.6528 before a Reserve Bank ofNew Zealand meeting.

The RBNZ is expected to cut interest rates to a record lowof 1.25% on Wednesday, but strong unemployment data released onTuesday suggests the economy may not be as bad as some hadspeculated.