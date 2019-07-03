FOREX-Dollar falls to one-week low vs yen on Fed rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to aone-week low against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, underminedby the steady fall in U.S. Treasury bond yields, fading optimismover the China-U.S. trade deal, and the possibility of freshtariff hostilities with Europe.

Volume was light ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holidayon Thursday.

U.S. economic reports on Wednesday were mixed and did notreally change the dollar's trading direction.

Data from payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. companies added102,000 private sector jobs in June, much higher than therevised 41,000 jobs in May. But the June figure was lower thanthe 140,000 analysts had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics,said the ADP report suggests the deterioration in the broadereconomy has spread to the labor market.

"Even with the U.S.-China trade talks back on track, for nowat least, the evidence of a slowdown in employment growth shouldstill be enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to cut rates ineither July or September, but expectations of a 50 basis-pointcut seem misplaced," he added.

Wednesday's data also showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fellmore than expected to a seasonally adjusted 221,000, while theU.S. trade deficit in May widened to $55.5 billion from April'srevised $51.2 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6Kurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLLA3IEFON

In mid-morning trading, the dollar dipped 0.1% against theyen to 107.75, after earlier falling to a one-week low of 107.54 JPY= .

The dollar-yen pair has become more sensitive to tradedevelopments. Investors have grown more skeptical about thepossibility of a speedy resolution to the trade war, especiallygiven U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that any deal wouldhave to be tilted in favour of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Against a basket of six currencies, the dollar eased fromTuesday's two-week highs .DXY to trade little changed onWednesday at 96.736. The index earlier fell as bond yieldsextended the previous day's decline, with 10-year yields hitting2-1/2-year lows below 1.94% US10YT=RR .

WEAK DOLLAR

Expectations have grown that the Fed will embark on itsfirst rate cut in a decade at a policy meeting this month.Markets are assigning a more than a 70% probability of a quarterpoint rate cut at the next policy meeting.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at $1.1283EUR= following a volatile session on Tuesday.

The common currency briefly got a lift on Tuesday after amedia report that European Central Bank was in no rush to cutrates at the July meeting. But it later slipped after IMFManaging Director Christine Lagarde, perceived as a policy dove,was nominated as the next ECB president.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:09AM (1309 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1284$1.1283 +0.01% -1.61% +1.1299 +1.1269 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.7800 107.8800 -0.09% -2.25% +107.9200 +107.5400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.64 121.74 -0.08% -3.63% +121.8300 +121.3200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9855 0.9861 -0.06% +0.42% +0.9872 +0.9836 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2572 1.2591 -0.15% -1.45% +1.2601 +1.2558 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3068 1.3104 -0.27% -4.17% +1.3119 +1.3066 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7017 0.6994 +0.33% -0.45% +0.7024 +0.6986 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1122 1.1128 -0.05% -1.17% +1.1135 +1.1109 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8974 0.8959 +0.17% -0.11% +0.8987 +0.8960 NZ NZD= 0.6691 0.6671 +0.30% -0.40% +0.6692 +0.6671 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5554 8.5646 -0.11% -0.96% +8.5949 +8.5485 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6551 9.6668 -0.12% -2.53% +9.6901 +9.6565 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3114 9.3278 -0.20% +3.88% +9.3636 +9.3018 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5090 10.5302 -0.20% +2.39% +10.5565 +10.4890

