FOREX-Dollar falls to five-day lows after Powell's comments

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a five-daylow on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell keptthe door open for U.S. interest rate cuts, though investors werewary of selling dollars aggressively until a policy review laterthis month.

His comments did little to change market expectations --money markets expect one rate cut later this month and acumulative 68 basis points of cuts until the end of 2019 -- butmarket watchers said Powell's views will drive the dollar.

"Once we get a quarter-point rate cut, which markets arewidely expecting, Powell will keep all options open on thetable, and that means the dollar's outlook is uncertain," saidManuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Against a basket of other currencies .DXY , the dollar fell0.2% to 96.83, its lowest since July 5 and near the three-monthlow of 95.84 from late June.

Uncertainty about the dollar's outlook prompted someinvestors to unwind short positions against some heavily shortedcurrencies, such as the Australian dollar, which rose 0.2% inearly London trading.

Latest positioning data showed that hedge funds had built upa large short position in the Australian dollar in recent weeksbecause of the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In contrast, hedge funds had rapidly unwound large longpositions in the dollar, especially against a basket of majorand emerging-market currencies, NETUSDALL= anticipating U.S.rate cuts.

Elsewhere, the British pound rose from six-month lows to$1.2529 GBP=D3 . But it remains down for the week, amidBritain's economic gloom and a fast-approaching Brexit deadline. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Larry King) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))