FOREX-Dollar falls on rising fears trade war will hit U.S. growth

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Increasing expectations thatthe U.S.-China trade war will have a negative impact on Americaneconomic growth pushed the dollar lower on Monday.

"The stronger yen was at or near 2019 highs against its U.S.counterpart on prospects of a long drawn-out U.S.-China tradewar. The longer the trade war drags on, the more likely it wouldweigh (on) the global outlook and crimp the world economy, anegative for market morale," said Joe Manimbo, senior marketanalyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

The dollar index .DXY was 0.12% lower at 97.371. Againstthe euro it was 0.22% weaker at $1.1224.

Goldman Sachs analysts on Sunday said they no longerexpected Washington and Beijing to come to a trade agreementbefore the 2020 presidential election. They lowered theirforecast for fourth-quarter U.S. growth and said the chances aprotracted trade war would lead to recession were rising. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Uncertainty about U.S. trade policy could lead state-sidecompanies to reduce their capital expenditures, hire fewerworkers and produce less.

"Using industry-level data, we find that greater exposure tosales to China has been associated with slower capex growth asthe trade war has intensified. We estimate a total uncertaintyand sentiment drag on GDP of 0.1-0.2%," the Goldman Sachsanalysts wrote.

The yen is the top performer among its big rivals in globalforeign exchange markets, rising 3% this month as investors haveshown increased demand for Japanese government bonds after Chinaweakened the yuan below the seven-per-dollar level last week.

As a result, hedge funds that usually borrow in yen tofinance leveraged bets in other asset classes have been forcedinto a rapid unwinding of short positions on the yen, sendingthe Japanese currency higher.

Market attention will be on Chinese retail sales andindustrial output for July, due out on Wednesday, to gauge thetrade war's impact on domestic activity.

Market attention will be on Chinese retail sales andindustrial output for July, due out on Wednesday, to gauge thetrade war's impact on domestic activity.

Investors will also be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve'sannual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month,seeking greater clarity on the future path of interest rates.Markets are expecting two to three additional rate cuts from theFed by the end of the year.