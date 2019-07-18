FOREX-Dollar falls as Fed's Williams' remarks stoke rate-cut bets

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its lossesagainst the euro, yen and other major currencies on Thursday asremarks from New York Federal Reserve President John Williamsincreased bets the central bank would lower interest rates atmonth-end. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A01H
At 2:52 p.m. EDT (1852 GMT), the euro was up 0.32% at$1.1262, while the greenback was down 0.37% at 107.545 yen.