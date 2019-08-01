FOREX-Dollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against theJapanese yen on Thursday afternoon after President Donald Trumpsaid he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billionworth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1.

The dollar was 1.32% weaker at 107.31 yenJPY= afterhitting a two-month high overnight. The safe-haven yen rose astraders moved out of riskier assets. The dollar index .DXY turned negative after Trump's remarks, last down 0.20% to98.325.

In the prior session the index had hit a two-year highfollowing guidance from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell thatthe 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the centralbank's first since the financial crisis, was not the beginningof a broader loosening in monetary policy.

"There have been fairly substantial moves in the ratesmarket, so foreign exchange is not going to be immune to that.But by comparison, outside of dollar/yen, the moves have been alittle bit more measured, but certainly still exhibiting somesympathy," said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist,TD Securities, New York.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR dropped below the technically significant level of 2% for thefirst time in more than two years to 1.878%, its lowest sinceNovember 2016.

The dollar's reversal returned the euro EUR= to positiveterritory after it had slumped to a 26-month low on the dollar'spost-Fed climb. Investors expect the European Central Bank totake a more aggressive stance on monetary policy easing than theFed, which would dampen appetite for the common currency. It waslast up 0.13% to $1.1088.

The pound GBP= , battered by the increasing likelihood thatBritain will exit the European Union without a deal, returnedfrom a 30-month low, but had not turned positive inmid-afternoon trade. It was last 0.06% lower on the day to$1.2150.

On Wednesday, Trump expressed disappointment that the Fedhad not made a bigger cut to interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N22L02E Thepresident, who has launched a 2020 re-election campaignhighlighting his stewardship of the economy, has repeatedlycalled for easier monetary policy.

"One thing that's interesting is that after the Fed decisionyesterday Trump tweeted in fairly short order his disapproval ofit, and so he went outside of the lines to start a trade war,"said Issa. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga Cotaga; Editing by WillDunham and David Gregorio) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

