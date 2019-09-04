FOREX-Dollar extends decline after disappointing factory data

Shutterstock photo





* Euro lifted away from 28-month lows

* Dollar weakness helps emerging market currencies

* Sterling gains on bid to stop no-deal Brexit

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its fall onWednesday following disappointing manufacturing data, helpingthe euro to recover from more than two-year lows.

Sterling also rallied, recovering some of Tuesday's lossesafter the latest parliamentary attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The dollar's pullback was prompted by manufacturing activityin the world's biggest economy contracting for the first time inthree years last month, data from the Institute for SupplyManagement published on Tuesday showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

That knocked the wind out of a previously rising greenbackand spurred a further bond rally as investors increased bets onmore Federal Reserve interest rate cuts before the end of 2019.

The dollar was last down 0.2% against a basket of majorcurrencies, its index at 98.803 .DXY , easing from a more thantwo-year high hit on Tuesday.

"Yesterday's manufacturing survey was very gloomy andconfirms that the U.S. is suffering from the global trade andmanufacturing downturn, along with everyone else," said KitJuckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0992EUR=EBS , pulling furtheraway from $1.0926 - a 28-month low - touched on Tuesday beforethe weak U.S. data was published.

The European single currency was little moved by the finalrelease of the euro zone Purchasing Managers Index compositesurvey, which came in slightly better than expected.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc fell as some calmreturned to markets, helped by reports that Hong Kong leaderCarrie Lam would on Wednesday announce the formal withdrawal ofan extradition bill that triggered months of unrest. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

Data showing growth in China's service sector also boostedinvestor sentiment.

The yen was down 0.2% at 106.19 yen per dollar JPY=EBS .The Swiss franc dropped 0.3% versus the euro to 1.0858 francsEURCHF=EBS .

The dollar's weakness helped China's offshore yuan CNH=EBS pull away further from record lows plumbed earlier this week.The yuan was last up 0.3% at 7.1553 yuan per dollar.

Emerging market currencies were mostly up on the dollarweakness, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars alsoseized on the greenback's weakness to rise AUD=D3NZD=D3 .

"The expectation that the Fed will come to the rescue hasincreased," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist atNational Australia Bank in Sydney.

"But it's not a capitulation on the dollar. It's just merelystopped the recent rise of the dollar."

The British pound, which on Tuesday fell below $1.20 and toits weakest in three-years, rose 0.5% to the day's high of$1.2157 GBP=D3 .

Against the euro it rallied 0.4% to 90.39 penceEURGBP=D3 .

Lawmakers who defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson'sgovernment late on Tuesday are expected to introduce a bill inparliament seeking to stop Britain from leaving the EuropeanUnion on Oct. 31 without transitional arrangements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V125 (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore;Editing by Alexander Smith) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets