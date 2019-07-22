FOREX-Dollar, euro hold steady ahead of ECB meeting

Shutterstock photo





* Traders see just below 50% chance of ECB cutting rates

* Falling U.S. yields pare dollar's gain vs euro

* Swiss franc hits two-year high vs euro on safe-havendemand

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar and euro werelittle changed on Monday as traders wait for decisions from theU.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank on how muchand how fast they may reduce interest rates, beginning with theECB on Thursday.

Traders see about a 46% probability European policy-makerswill lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 basispoints to combat risk from global trade tensions and anemicregional inflation, based on local interest rates market. ECBWATCH

"Our base case for the ECB could see some small upside in(euro versus dollar) unless the Governing Council delivers astrongly dovish surprise," said Ned Rumpeltin, TD Securities'European head of FX strategy. "Overall, however, we think recentrange should remain in place."

Rising chances of European interest rates sliding deeperinto negative territory had pressured the euro lower against thedollar, and propelled the Swiss franc to a two-year peak againstthe single currency.

Meanwhile, the greenback has been bogged down by bets theFederal Reserve will likely cut U.S. interest rates for thefirst time in a decade to deal with the same issues as the ECB.

Data published late on Friday showed speculators dialed backtheir net bullish positions in the dollar against other G10currencies to their lowest level in a year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K10P

At 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the euro EUR=EBS was marginallylower at $1.1215, rebounding from a session low of $1.1207.

The dollar moved lower in step with U.S. yields. Thetwo-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR slipped to 1.801% early onMonday, which was below the Fed's current target range of2.25%-2.50% USFOMC=ECI on short-term rates.

An index that tracks the greenback against a basket ofcurrencies .DXY was fractionally higher at 97.201.

U.S. rates futures implied traders positioned for a 72%chance the U.S. central bank may lower its rate range by aquarter point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, down from 76%late on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Rates futures signaled traders priced in nearly a 28% chancefor a 50 basis-point cut next week, up from 24% on Friday.

Rates futures rallied last Thursday with perceived chancesfor a half-point rate cut soaring to 71% after a dovish speechby New York Fed President John Williams. Those bets abated aftera Fed spokesman clarified that the remarks did not refer to"potential policy actions."

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS fell to 1.0999 franc per euroearlier on Monday, which was its strongest level against thecommon currency since July 2017.========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:14AM (1414 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1213$1.1220 -0.06% -2.23% +1.1225 +1.1207 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.9400 107.7000 +0.22% -2.10% +108.0600 +107.7100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.08 120.86 +0.18% -4.07% +121.1600 +120.8100 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9814 0.9816 -0.02% +0.00% +0.9840 +0.9804 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2471 1.2500 -0.23% -2.24% +1.2520 +1.2456 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3104 1.3060 +0.34% -3.91% +1.3105 +1.3041 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7038 0.7042 -0.06% -0.16% +0.7057 +0.7032 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1007 1.1014 -0.06% -2.19% +1.1035 +1.1000 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8991 0.8971 +0.22% +0.08% +0.9000 +0.8963 NZ NZD= 0.6769 0.6761 +0.12% +0.77% +0.6786 +0.6758 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6039 8.5717 +0.38% -0.40% +8.6073 +8.5686 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6488 9.6180 +0.32% -2.60% +9.6527 +9.6129 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4119 9.3774 +0.25% +5.00% +9.4141 +9.3825 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5545 10.5279 +0.25% +2.83% +10.5579 +10.5206

