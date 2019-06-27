FOREX-Dollar edges up vs yen as some pre-G20 summit jitters ease

Shutterstock photo





* USD/JPY rebounds from a 6-month low

* U.S.-China talks at G20 seen having impact on Fed policy

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up to a one-weekhigh against the safe-haven yen on Thursday, as some of thejitters ahead of the G20 summit in Japan eased amid hopes forprogress there in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Hong Kong'sSouth China Morning Post, citing sources, saidthat the United States and China have agreed to a tentativetruce in their trade dispute ahead of a meeting between leadersof the two nations on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20summit, urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

The greenback added about 0.3% to 108.13 yenJPY= , itshighest since June 20.

On Wednesday, the U.S. currency already rose significantlyversus the yen, a perceived safe-haven which draws bids in timesof political strife, on comments from U.S. Treasury SecretarySteven Mnuchin about a trade deal between the United States andChina is "about 90%" complete.

Later, analysts realised Mnuchin's comment on degree ofprogress in talks was in the past tense, though the cautiousoptimism remained intact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X3SR

Investors are focusing on whether U.S. President DonaldTrump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at their Osaka meeting,can pave the way to resolve a trade dispute between the world'stwo biggest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W5D6

"While the market easily swings back and forth on U.S.-Chinaheadlines, the real focus going into the G20 is on low Chineseeconomic growth and its impact on the markets," said MakotoNoji, chief currency and foreign bond strategist at SMBC NikkoSecurities.

"If the U.S.-China relationship show an improvement at theG20, China likely will no longer be in a hurry to implementsteps to simulate its economy."

The Group of 20 summit was also expected to impact thepolicy stance of the Federal Reserve, which opened the door topossible monetary easing in coming months after last week'smeeting.

The potential implications of the Trump-Xi meeting for U.S.monetary policy are huge, said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forexstrategist at Mizuho Securities.

"If the two sides agree not to impose more tariffs, the Fedwould no longer need to cut rates," he said. "On the contrary,if the talks point to the imposition of more tariffs, that couldnudge hesitant policymakers towards rate cuts."

At the start of this week, the dollar took a hit - itreached a six-month low of 106.780 yen on Tuesday - on the Fed'sdovish turn.

On Thursday, the dollar index .DXY against a basket of sixmajor currencies rose 0.15% to 96.374.

The index had retreated to a three-month low of 95.843 atthe start of the week amid the Fed's easing prospects. But ithas managed to regain some traction after comments this weekfrom central bank officials such as Chair Jerome Powell thattapered expectations for aggressive rate cuts.

The euro EUR= dipped 0.2% to $1.1351.

The Canadian dollar was on a steady footing as crude oil'ssurge supported commodity-linked currencies.

The loonie traded at C$1.3131 per dollar CAD=D4 afteradvancing overnight to C$1.3108, its strongest since earlyFebruary.

Oil prices surged as U.S. stockpiles of crude and refinedproducts decreased. O/R

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 was near a two-month peak of$0.6693 scaled on Wednesday, when the currency bounced after theReserve Bank of New Zealand refrained from lowering rates.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 inched up to a 2-1/2-weekhigh of $0.6999. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

