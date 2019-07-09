FOREX-Dollar edges up as U.S. yields rise on pared bets for deep rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar revival continues as Treasury yields rise

* Sterling extends fall on Brexit uncertainty

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar edged toward athree-week high against a basket of major currencies onWednesday, as an unwinding of bets on deep U.S. interest ratecuts pushed Treasury yields higher.

Further gains in the greenback depend on the tone FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell strikes during two days ofCongressional testimony starting later on Wednesday.

Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut at a Fed meetinglater this month have evaporated, but investors still expect a25 basis point rate cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutthe U.S.-China trade war.

The dollar could continue to edge higher if Powell'scomments on the U.S. economy are perceived as neutral or evenslightly hawkish, which would support the argument thatadditional rate cuts will be limited.

Renewed strength in the dollar would be an extra worry forthe British pound, which is stuck near a six-month low due touncertainty over how Britain will avoid a messy no-deal exitfrom the European Union.

"A break in Treasury yields above 2% is a sign the dollarcan continue to rise," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreignexchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"The most important event is Powell's comments. An unwindingof long Treasury positions is pushing up yields and supportingthe dollar."

In Asian trading, the index that tracks the greenbackagainst six other major currencies .DXY=USD was at 97.518after touching 97.588 on Tuesday, which was the highest sinceJune 19.

The dollar edged up to 108.975 yenJPY=EBS in Asia, whichwas its strongest level since May 31.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at2.067%, up from a 2-1/2-year low of 1.9390% reached on July 3.

Stronger-than-expected employment growth in June temperedexpectations that the Fed would opt for aggressive rate cuts ata meeting ending July 31.

The probability of a 25 basis point cut was 97.5% onWednesday, with a 2.5% chance of a 50-point cut. A week prior,those forecasts were 75% and 25% respectively. FEDWATCH

Traders will also closely scrutinise the release later onWednesday of minutes from Federal Open Market Committee'sprevious meeting.

Sterling GBP=D4 was last quoted at $1.2455 after skiddingto a new six-month low of $1.2439 on Tuesday, with Brexitjitters and growing expectations of a Bank of England rate cutadding to the currency's weakness.

Sterling GBP=D4 was last quoted at $1.2455 after skiddingto a new six-month low of $1.2439 on Tuesday, with Brexitjitters and growing expectations of a Bank of England rate cutadding to the currency's weakness.

Against the dollar, the euro was little changed at $1.1204after hitting $1.1194, which was the lowest in nearly threeweeks.