FOREX-Dollar edges higher on trade, Brexit worries

* Pound recovers after dropping below $1.20 on Brexitjitters

* Dollar index hits highest level since May 2017

* U.S. factory sector contracts for first time since 2016 -ISM

* U.S. Treasury yields fall toward recent mid-2016 low

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Tuesdayto its strongest level in over two years against a basket ofcurrencies as traders favored the greenback on worries aboutU.S.-China trade tensions and a chaotic British exit from theEuropean Union.

The dollar's initial gains abated in the wake of a privatereport that showed the U.S. manufacturing sector recorded itsfirst monthly contraction since 2016 in August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

Last month's steeper-than-expected decline in the factoryactivity index from Institute for Supply Management also touchedoff a rally in the U.S. bond market, sending benchmark 10-yearyields US10YT=RR to their lowest levels since July 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0O6

"This is a safe-haven trade rather than a rate-differentialtrade," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX research atStandard Chartered in New York.

Bloomberg News reported that Chinese and U.S. officials arestruggling to agree on a schedule for a round of tradenegotiations that had been expected this month.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority inparliament when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected tothe pro-European Union Liberal Democrats. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N25G000

At 11:44 a.m. (1544 GMT), an index that tracks the dollarversus six major currencies .DXY was up 0.11% at 99.022. Ithit 99.37 earlier Tuesday, which was its highest since May 2017.

The euro stabilized after tumbling to a 28-month low againstthe dollar earlier Tuesday as investors priced in deepernegative interest rates for longer in the euro zone.

Money markets have increased to more than 80% theprobability that the European Central Bank will cut itsbenchmark rate by 20 basis points when it meets next week.

The ECB benchmark rate now stands at minus 0.40% and it has all but promised a monetary policy stimulus package as economicgrowth falters. Monday's PMI survey showed Europeanmanufacturing contracted for seven straightmonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2T8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed on the day at $1.09645. It fell to $1.0926 earlier, its lowest since mid-May2017. A break below the key $1.1000 level last week had sparkedheavier sell-offs.

The dollar weakened against the yen and the Swiss franc inthe aftermath of disappointing ISM manufacturing data.

The greenback fell 0.37% to 105.87 yen and decreased 0.31%to 0.98735 franc.

Sterling was last up 0.2% at $1.2087GBP=D3 after fallingto $1.1959, the lowest since October 2016, when it plunged to$1.1491 in a flash crash. Against the euro, sterling rose to 90.7 pence, rebounding from a two-week low of 91.47 penceEURGBP=D3 . ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:43AM (1543 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Close Change

Previous

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.0964$1.0966 -0.02% -4.40% +1.0978 +1.0927 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.8700 106.2100 -0.32% -3.99% +106.3800 +105.7500 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 116.07 116.49 -0.36% -8.04% +116.5600 +115.8800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9874 0.9905 -0.31% +0.61% +0.9928 +0.9865 Sterling/Dolla GBP= 1.2090 1.2066 +0.20% -5.23% +1.2102 +1.1959 r Dollar/Canadia CAD= 1.3331 1.3325 +0.05% -2.24% +1.3382 +1.3323 n Australian/Dol AUD= 0.6756 0.6713 +0.64% -4.16% +0.6758 +0.6688 lar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0828 1.0866 -0.35% -3.79% +1.0869 +1.0821 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9067 0.9091 -0.26% +0.91% +0.9148 +0.9052 NZ NZD= 0.6323 0.6306 +0.27% -5.87% +0.6326 +0.6270 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.1054 9.1003 +0.06% +5.38% +9.1632 +9.0986 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9833 9.9832 +0.00% +0.78% +10.0213 +9.9790 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.8420 9.8274 +0.13% +9.80% +9.8934 +9.8239 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7937 10.7799 +0.13% +5.16% +10.8225 +10.7709

